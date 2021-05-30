On this day in 2014: Sehwag registered his highest IPL score

Left Menu

It was on this day, seven years ago, when former India batsman Virender Sehwag registered his highest individual score in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2021 08:28 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 08:28 IST
Former India batsman Virender Sehwag (file image). Image Credit: ANI
It was on this day, seven years ago, when former India batsman Virender Sehwag registered his highest individual score in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Sehwag, who was representing Kings XI Punjab in the 2014 edition of the IPL, went on to play a knock of 122 runs off just 58 balls against Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

In the second qualifier of the playoffs stage, Sehwag was seen at his blistering best and his knock enabled Punjab to post a total of 226/6 in the allotted twenty overs. Sehwag's innings was studded with 12 fours and eight sixes and the right-handed batsman scored his runs at a strike rate od 210.34. This was Sehwag's second century in the history of IPL as he had scored his first century in the 2011 edition against Deccan Chargers.

Chasing 226, Chennai fell 24-run short as the side was restricted to 202/7 in the allotted twenty overs. Suresh Raina played a quickfire knock of 87 runs off just 25 balls, sending alarm bells ringing in the Punjab camp, but as soon as he got dismissed, Chennai's innings got derailed. As a result of this win, Punjab managed to reach the finals of the IPL for the very first time. However, the side lost the finals against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Sehwag played 104 matches in his IPL career and he managed to score 2,728 runs at an average of 27.55. His last season in IPL came in the 2015 season as he played eight matches during that particular edition, managing to score just 99 runs at an average of 12.37. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

