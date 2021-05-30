South Africa need to get back to consistent nature of cricket: Elgar

South Africa Test skipper Dean Elgar has said that he would try to ensure that his side plays a consistent form of cricket going ahead. South Africa will be next locking horns against West Indies in a two-match Test series, beginning June 10. Elgar has taken over the reins from Quinton de Kock in the longest format of the game.

"Now that we are in a new chapter, we need to play more cricket and better cricket. We are conscious that over the last period we haven't been very consistent. Our skill level hasn't been where it should be. We need to get back to a bit more of a consistent nature of cricket; a bit more of a South African way," ESPNcricinfo quoted Elgar as saying. "We've always had a batting line-up that has scored heavily. And fast bowlers. That's the South African way," Elgar said. "We need to get back to scoring big hundreds and taking five-fors like it used to be," he added.

When asked how he would go about leading the Proteas, Elgar said: "It's trying to change players' mindsets; to try and get that buy-in from every individual and to try and get them to trust your process going forward." "One of the more challenging aspects of the job will be to try and get the trust of the players so that they can trust the process, to believe in the process and to do it quickly and adapt quickly. It's something I believe very strongly in," he added.

South Africa will fly out for the West Indies on Monday and upon arriving, every member will serve a three-day quarantine on arrival in St Lucia. If they return two negative Covid-19 tests, they will be allowed to train from the fourth day but will remain limited to their rooms. After two Tests, South Africa will lock horns against West Indies in five T20Is as well. (ANI)

