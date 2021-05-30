Left Menu

Smit Patel to play in Caribbean Premier League

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-05-2021 11:55 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 11:50 IST
Young wicket-keeper batsman Smit Patel, who was part of India's Under-19 World Cup-winning team in 2012, will be playing in the upcoming Caribbean Premier League.

Last year, experienced Mumbai leg-spinner Pravin Tambe was part of the Trinbago Knight Riders, which won the League.

Patel will be part of the Barbados Tridents squad, a development which he himself confirmed to PTI on late Saturday evening.

The CPL is scheduled to play from August 28 to September 19.

Patel said that he will leave for the West Indies in August to take part in the tournament.

However, what is not known at the moment is whether Patel has decided to give up domestic cricket or not as the current BCCI rules do not allow domestic cricketers to take part in any foreign leagues.

Patel, a wicket-keeper, and a top-order right-handed batsman, last played for Baroda and had also represented Gujarat and Tripura. He played 55 first-class games and amassed over 3000 runs from it.

