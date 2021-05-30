Soccer-Davila's penalty miss denies Phoenix fans late celebration

Ulises Davila's missed 90th-minute penalty denied Wellington Phoenix a come-from-behind win in front of more than 20,000 fans at Auckland's Eden Park on Sunday, as Ufuk Talay's side was held to a 2-2 draw in the A-League by Perth Glory. Boos rang out around the stadium after referee Alex King turned down several injury-time penalty appeals from the home team as both sides missed the opportunity to move into the top six and enhance their hopes of qualifying for the finals series.

Israel international Tomer Hemed had put the Phoenix in front in the 24th minute when he smashed Louis Fenton's cut back over goalkeeper Liam Reddy's outstretched hands to score his 10th goal of the season. Substitute Bruno Fornaroli slipped a low strike past Oli Sail 16 minutes into the second half to pull Perth level, and Callum Timmins looked to have given the visitors the points with a 30-yard screamer into the top corner in the 74th minute.

But Jaushua Sotirio leveled for Wellington 10 minutes from time to delight the home fans, only for Davila to see his spot-kick kept out by the Perth goalkeeper in the final minute. Wellington was playing in Auckland for the first time this season and in New Zealand for only the second time in this campaign, after being forced to hold home games in Australia due to pandemic travel restrictions.

Talay's side is unbeaten in their last six games and sit in seventh, two points behind Macarthur FC, who currently holds the final spot available for the end-of-season playoffs.

