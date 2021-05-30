Sports News Roundup: Champions win would boost City's bid to match United as global brand; Tennis-Djokovic wins on home soil ahead of French Open and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Champions win would boost City's bid to match United as global brand

Victory for Manchester City over Chelsea in the Champions League final in Porto on Saturday could have an impact well beyond sporting pride. A first-ever title in Europe's premier club competition would complete City's rise from Manchester's "second club" to England's top team and experts believe that could be the missing element in creating a truly global brand.

Twins' Josh Donaldson scores 2 millionth run in MLB history

Josh Donaldson of the Minnesota Twins scored the two millionth run in baseball history during Saturday afternoon's game against the Kansas City Royals. The run, confirmed as the historic tally by Major League Baseball's communications department, crossed in the bottom of the first inning when Donaldson scored from second on a ground-rule double by Nelson Cruz.

NBA roundup: Bucks advance, finish off sweep of Heat

Giannis Antetokounmpo posted just the third triple-double in Milwaukee Bucks playoff history, helping his team complete a four-game sweep of their Eastern Conference first-round series with a 120-103 win over the host Miami Heat on Saturday. Antetokounmpo finished with 20 points, 15 assists, and 12 rebounds. The two previous Bucks with playoff triple-doubles were Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1970 (he was known as Lew Alcindor at the time) and Paul Pressey in 1986.

Tennis-Djokovic wins on home soil ahead of French Open

Novak Djokovic enjoyed success at his own tennis center when he won the Belgrade Open with a 6-4 6-3 win over Slovakian Alex Molcan in Saturday's final but his performance left a lot to be desired ahead of the French Open. World number one Djokovic received a standing ovation from the home crowd by the Danube river in the Serbian capital after an erratic display against world number 255 Molcan, who battled through from the qualifying rounds.

MLB roundup: Giants topple Dodgers to stay hot on road

Wilmer Flores had three hits in his return from the injured list while Donovan Solano and Evan Longoria hit home runs, as the San Francisco Giants rolled to an 11-6 victory Saturday over the host Los Angeles Dodgers. The Giants had 16 hits in their highest scoring game at Dodger Stadium since they scored 19 on Sept. 14, 2013. The victory also was their ninth on the road in their last 10 tries.

Tennis-Krejcikova wins maiden WTA title in Strasbourg

Barbora Krejcikova gave her French Open preparations a huge boost when she won her maiden WTA title at the Strasbourg International on Saturday with a 6-3 6-3 victory over Sorana Cirstea. Krejcikova did not have the perfect match, with 10 double faults, as windy conditions in the open-air arena made serving difficult, but the Czech fifth seed converted six of 13 breakpoints to deny her Romanian opponent a third singles title.

MLS hits Beckham-owned Inter Miami with $2 million fine

Inter Miami, the club co-owned by David Beckham, has been fined a record US$2 million by Major League Soccer over salary budget breaches following an investigation into last year's signing of former France international midfielder Blaise Matuidi. The 2018 World Cup winner, who joined Inter Miami following a three-season spell in Italy with Juventus, and Andres Reyes should have occupied designated player slots, the MLS said in announcing their verdict on Friday.

Osaka takes centre stage as French Open gets underway

Naomi Osaka's decision to shun the media at the French Open has rocked the tennis landscape and all eyes will be on the world number two when she takes on Romanian Patricia Maria Tig in her first match on Court Philippe-Chatrier on Sunday. Osaka's announcement that she would boycott her press conferences to protect her mental health has sparked heated debate, with the 23-year-old Japanese player drawing support and condemnation from various quarters.

Soccer-Chelsea win Champions League as Havertz goal tames City

Chelsea won their second Champions League title and denied Pep Guardiola's Manchester City their first after Kai Havertz grabbed a first-half goal to secure a 1-0 win in Saturday's all-English final at the Estadio Do Dragao. The German youngster, Chelsea's record signing, kept his composure as he raced through and evaded goalkeeper Ederson before rolling the ball into an empty net in the 42nd minute to decide a tight encounter played in front of a 16,500 crowd.

Cycling-Bernal closes on Giro title as Caruso wins penultimate stage

Italian Damiano Caruso earned a first Grand Tour victory in the 20th and penultimate stage of the Giro d'Italia, a 163-kilometer ride from Valle Spluga to Alpe Motta, on Saturday, as Egan Bernal closed in on the overall title. The final climb up Alpe Motta saw Frenchman Roman Bardet and Caruso lose their domestique riders and pull clear with five kilometers to go, with home favorite Caruso digging deep to comfortably take the stage victory.

