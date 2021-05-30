Left Menu

Cummins not to return for resumption of IPL in UAE: Report

The resumption of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been given yet another blow as Australia pacer Pat Cummins would not be heading to the UAE to take part in the remaining matches for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 30-05-2021 14:11 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 14:11 IST
Cummins not to return for resumption of IPL in UAE: Report
KKR's Pat Cummins (Photo/ IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

The resumption of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been given yet another blow as Australia pacer Pat Cummins would not be heading to the UAE to take part in the remaining matches for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). According to a report in Sydney Morning Herald, Cummins has already made it clear that he would not be taking part in the remaining matches of the IPL, however, there is no reason given behind his decision.

"David Warner and Pat Cummins could be rested from the West Indies tour because of family reasons - others could follow after a draining year in several bubbles - and Cummins, despite a multimillion-dollar IPL contract, has already said he will not return to the T20 tournament this season," stated the report. Earlier, Ashley Giles, the managing director of the England men's team, had said that the England and Wales Cricket (ECB) are not planning to change their schedule for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

The suspended 14th edition of the IPL is likely to be played in UAE in the September 15 to October 15 window with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) looking at a 25-day window for the cash-rich league. "We are going to have to give some of these guys a break at some point. But the intention of giving guys a break for, say, Bangladesh, wouldn't be for them to go and play cricket elsewhere," ESPNcricinfo quoted Giles as saying.

"We have to manage our schedule now, so we get our guys arriving in the best shape possible for the T20 World Cup and the Ashes," he added. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced it will complete the remaining matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In an official release, the board said that the decision to move the tournament to UAE has been taken considering the monsoon season in India in the months of September-October. The decision was taken at a Special General Meeting (SGM) held virtually on Saturday, where members unanimously agreed to resume IPL.

"The BCCI SGM further authorised the office bearers to seek an extension of time from the ICC to take an appropriate call on the hosting of ICC T20 World Cup 2021," the BCCI said in an official release. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
2
Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Italy thrash San Marino 7-0 to stretch winning run and more

Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Ital...

 Global
3
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
4
Automaker Bugatti launches three smartwatches with GPS, SpO2, 14 days battery life

Automaker Bugatti launches three smartwatches with GPS, SpO2, 14 days batter...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021