HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day one
Highlights of the first day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, on Sunday (all times GMT). 0911 PLAY UNDER WAY
Play began under clear skies at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 18 degrees Celsius (64.4°F). Naomi Osaka started her match with Romania's Patricia Maria Tig on Court Philippe Chatrier. Fourth seed Dominic Thiem meets Pablo Andujar later, while Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev are also in action.
The claycourt major will initially welcome up to 1,000 fans at each of the three main showcourts, while the smaller venues will be able to admit 35% of their capacity during the first 10 days due to COVID-19 restrictions in France. READ MORE:
