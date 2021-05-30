Motorcycling-Moto3 rider Dupasquier dies after horror crash in Mugello

Swiss Moto3 rider Jason Dupasquier has died after a crash in Saturday's qualifying session of the Italian Grand Prix at the Mugello Circuit, MotoGP organizers said on Sunday. Dupasquier was airlifted to a hospital in Florence after a crash at turn nine involving three bikes.

He was treated by medical staff for more than 30 minutes on the track as the session was red-flagged. "Despite the best efforts of circuit medical staff and all those subsequently attending to the Swiss rider, the hospital has announced that Dupasquier has sadly succumbed to his injuries," MotoGP said in a statement.

"On behalf of the entire MotoGP family, we send our love to his team, his family and loved ones. You will be sorely missed, Jason. Ride in peace." World championship leader Fabio Quartararo of Yamaha had dedicated his record lap in Saturday's qualifying to Dupasquier after the crash.

