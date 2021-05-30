HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day one

Highlights of the first day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, on Sunday (all times GMT). 1059 OSAKA GETS PAST TIG IN OPENER, KERBER FALLS

World number two Naomi Osaka beat Romania's Patricia Maria Tig 6-4 7-6(4) in their second career meeting and first since 2015 to move into the second round of the French Open. Three-times Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber, however, the 26th seed, was stunned by Ukrainian qualifier Anhelina Kalinina 6-2 6-4 on Court 14.

Play began under clear skies at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 18 degrees Celsius (64.4°F). The claycourt major will initially welcome up to 1,000 fans at each of the three main showcourts, while the smaller venues will be able to admit 35% of their capacity during the first 10 days due to COVID-19 restrictions in France.

