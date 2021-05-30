Italian GP: Swiss Moto3 rider Jason Dupasquier dies after crash

Swiss Moto3 rider Jason Dupasquier passed away following a serious incident in the Qualifying 2 session of the Italian Grand Prix. Dupasquier was involved in a multi-rider incident between Turns 9 and 10, with the session red-flagged thereafter.

FIM medical intervention vehicles arrived at the site immediately and the Swiss rider was attended to on track before being transferred by medical helicopter, in a stable state, to Careggi Hospital in Florence. "Following a serious incident in the Moto3 Qualifying 2 session at the Gran Premio d'Italia Oakley, it is with great sadness that we report the passing of Moto3 rider Jason Dupasquier," MotoGP said in a statement.

According to the organisers, despite the best efforts of circuit medical staff and all those subsequently attending to the Swiss rider, the hospital has announced that Dupasquier has succumbed to his injuries. Dupasquier had made an impressive start to his second season in the lightweight class of Grand Prix racing, consistently scoring points and within the top ten in the standings. (ANI)

