Left Menu

Tennis-Osaka begins Roland Garros campaign with straight sets win

I've only played two matches here (on Philippe Chatrier), one before the roof and one now, so hopefully I'll keep it going." The 23-year-old Osaka, who missed last year's tournament due to a hamstring problem, was not keen on engaging in long rallies and seemed too powerful against the 63rd-ranked Tig. She stamped her authority on the match early by racing to a 5-2 lead with winners flowing from both her forehand and backhand.

Reuters | Updated: 30-05-2021 17:30 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 17:25 IST
Tennis-Osaka begins Roland Garros campaign with straight sets win
Tennis player Naomi Osaka Image Credit: ANI

World number two Naomi Osaka had to dig deep to defeat Romanian Patricia Maria Tig 6-4 7-6(4) as the four-time Grand Slam winner began her French Open campaign on the opening day on Sunday hoping to improve on her record at the claycourt major.

Osaka has not made it past the third round at her previous appearances at Roland Garros and arrived in Paris with only three matches under her belt on clay after early defeats in Madrid and Rome. But the Japanese four-time major winner showed no signs of being distracted on a sun-bathed Philippe Chatrier court by the lively debate after her announcement that she would not hold press conferences at the French Open for mental health reasons.

Her media boycott did not include the post-match court-side interview, and asked about how she adapts her game to the surface, Osaka said: "It's a work in progress. Hopefully the more I play the better I play." "I'm really glad that I won. It's a beautiful court. I've only played two matches here (on Philippe Chatrier), one before the roof and one now, so hopefully I'll keep it going."

The 23-year-old Osaka, who missed last year's tournament due to a hamstring problem, was not keen on engaging in long rallies and seemed too powerful against the 63rd-ranked Tig. She stamped her authority on the match early by racing to a 5-2 lead with winners flowing from both her forehand and backhand. But the Romanian staged a fightback late on to get the set back on serve at 4-5 after saving three setpoints.

The break of serve seemed to have fired up Osaka as she broke Tig to love to win the opener, advancing to the net to hit a backhand off her opponent's attempted dropshot. The second set went on serve and Tig saved a breakpoint and a matchpoint to take it into a tiebreaker.

Osaka sealed it with a backhand winner - her 39th in the match compared with her opponent's 19 - to set up a second round meeting with another Romanian in Ana Bogdan, who beat Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-1 6-3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
2
Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Italy thrash San Marino 7-0 to stretch winning run and more

Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Ital...

 Global
3
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
4
Automaker Bugatti launches three smartwatches with GPS, SpO2, 14 days battery life

Automaker Bugatti launches three smartwatches with GPS, SpO2, 14 days batter...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021