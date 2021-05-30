Left Menu

French Open: Naomi Osaka wins opening match, sails into second round

World number two Naomi Osaka got off to a flying start in the French Open as she defeated Patricia Maria Tig 6-4, 7-6(4) on the opening day of the tournament on Sunday.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 30-05-2021 18:04 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 18:04 IST
Patricia Maria Tig and Naomi Osaka (Image: Roland-Garros' Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Osaka booked her spot in the second round by overcoming Tig in a tight second set ending the game which lasted for one hour 47 minutes. The 23-year-old, who has won her last two consecutive majors but did not feature in French Open last year, is seeking a fifth Grand Slam title, and first on a surface other than hard court.

Osaka will now lock horns with another Romanian, Ana Bogdan, who knocked out Italian tennis player Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-1, 6-3. Earlier this week, Osaka said she would not be taking part in press conferences during the French Open in order to ensure better mental health. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

