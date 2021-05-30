Left Menu

'Greatest day of my career', says Antonio Rudiger after Chelsea beat Man City in Champions League final

Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger felt like a dream when Thomas Tuchel's side defeated Manchester City in the finals of the UEFA Champions League on Saturday (local time) here at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto.

Updated: 30-05-2021 18:18 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 18:18 IST
After the win, Rudiger termed it as the "greatest day" of his career as Chelsea secured the title for the second time. "Is this real or am I dreaming!? Greateast day of my career," Rudiger tweeted.

"Oooh yesss my brother we've done it!!!" he said in another tweet. In the match, Manchester City held on to the ball for 61 per cent of the match while Chelsea kept the ball for just 39 per cent of the match. However, City was not able to capitalise.

The city had just one shot on target in the entire match while Chelsea had two shots on target. Kai Havertz's goal finally came in the 42nd minute of the match and this gave Chelsea a 1-0 lead in the match, and this threw Manchester City on the backfoot.

City tried their best to get the equaliser but Chelsea's defense managed to hang on and in the end, the Blues walked away with a famous victory. Manchester City was playing their first-ever finals of the Champions League. Pep Guardiola's side had earlier won the Premier League and Carabao Cup in the 2020-21 season. (ANI)

