HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day one

Highlights of the first day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, on Sunday (all times GMT). 1418 EVANS KNOCKED OUT IN FIRST ROUND AGAIN

Briton Dan Evans dominated the opening set before falling 1-6 6-3 6-3 6-4 to Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic in a match that lasted over three hours. Evans has now lost in the first round at Roland Garros for three straight years.

1405 KVITOVA OVERCOMES MINNEN SCARE, BAUTISTA AGUT THROUGH Two-times Grand Slam champion and 11th seed Petra Kvitova fought back from a set down to move past Greet Minnen with a 6-7(3) 7-6(5) 6-1 victory.

In the men's draw, 11th seed Roberto Bautista Agut beat qualifier Mario Vilella Martinez 6-4 6-4 6-2. 1200 CARRENO BUSTA, FOGNINI ADVANCE

Spain's 12th seed Pablo Carreno Busta progressed to the second round with a 6-3 6-4 6-3 win over Slovakia's Norbert Gombos. Meanwhile, Italy's 27th seed Fabio Fognini eased past Gregoire Barrere 6-4 6-1 6-4.

1059 OSAKA GETS PAST TIG IN OPENER, KERBER FALLS World number two Naomi Osaka beat Romania's Patricia Maria Tig 6-4 7-6(4) in their second career meeting and first since 2015 to move into the second round of the French Open where she will meet another Romanian in Ana Bogdan.

Three-times Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber, however, the 26th seed, was stunned by Ukrainian qualifier Anhelina Kalinina 6-2 6-4 on Court 14. READ MORE:

Swiatek faces Barty challenge in title defence 0911 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began under clear skies at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 18 degrees Celsius (64.4°F). The claycourt major will initially welcome up to 1,000 fans at each of the three main showcourts, while the smaller venues will be able to admit 35% of their capacity during the first 10 days due to COVID-19 restrictions in France.

