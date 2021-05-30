Left Menu

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day one

Meanwhile, Italy's 27th seed Fabio Fognini eased past Gregoire Barrere 6-4 6-1 6-4. 1059 OSAKA GETS PAST TIG IN OPENER, KERBER FALLS World number two Naomi Osaka beat Romania's Patricia Maria Tig 6-4 7-6(4) in their second career meeting and first since 2015 to move into the second round of the French Open where she will meet another Romanian in Ana Bogdan. Three-times Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber, however, the 26th seed, was stunned by Ukrainian qualifier Anhelina Kalinina 6-2 6-4 on Court 14.

Reuters | Updated: 30-05-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 20:03 IST
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day one

Highlights of the first day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, on Sunday (all times GMT). 1418 EVANS KNOCKED OUT IN FIRST ROUND AGAIN

Briton Dan Evans dominated the opening set before falling 1-6 6-3 6-3 6-4 to Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic in a match that lasted over three hours. Evans has now lost in the first round at Roland Garros for three straight years.

1405 KVITOVA OVERCOMES MINNEN SCARE, BAUTISTA AGUT THROUGH Two-times Grand Slam champion and 11th seed Petra Kvitova fought back from a set down to move past Greet Minnen with a 6-7(3) 7-6(5) 6-1 victory.

In the men's draw, 11th seed Roberto Bautista Agut beat qualifier Mario Vilella Martinez 6-4 6-4 6-2. 1200 CARRENO BUSTA, FOGNINI ADVANCE

Spain's 12th seed Pablo Carreno Busta progressed to the second round with a 6-3 6-4 6-3 win over Slovakia's Norbert Gombos. Meanwhile, Italy's 27th seed Fabio Fognini eased past Gregoire Barrere 6-4 6-1 6-4.

1059 OSAKA GETS PAST TIG IN OPENER, KERBER FALLS World number two Naomi Osaka beat Romania's Patricia Maria Tig 6-4 7-6(4) in their second career meeting and first since 2015 to move into the second round of the French Open where she will meet another Romanian in Ana Bogdan.

Three-times Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber, however, the 26th seed, was stunned by Ukrainian qualifier Anhelina Kalinina 6-2 6-4 on Court 14. READ MORE:

Osaka begins Roland Garros campaign with straight sets win Same failure, different year for Kerber at Roland Garros

Panama hats, shades on as sunny French Open gets started Osaka takes centre stage as French Open begins

French Open order of play on Sunday French Open order of play on Monday

French Open in numbers French Open men's singles champions

French Open women's singles champions Another year, same question - Can anyone stop Nadal?

Swiatek faces Barty challenge in title defence 0911 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began under clear skies at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 18 degrees Celsius (64.4°F). The claycourt major will initially welcome up to 1,000 fans at each of the three main showcourts, while the smaller venues will be able to admit 35% of their capacity during the first 10 days due to COVID-19 restrictions in France.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
2
Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Italy thrash San Marino 7-0 to stretch winning run and more

Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Ital...

 Global
3
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
4
Automaker Bugatti launches three smartwatches with GPS, SpO2, 14 days battery life

Automaker Bugatti launches three smartwatches with GPS, SpO2, 14 days batter...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021