CAB begins vaccinating its cricketers

The Cricket Association of Bengal on Sunday began the COVID-19 vaccination drive for its cricketers. The drive began on the 81st birth anniversary of its former president Jagmohan Dalmiya, who also headed the BCCI.

The CAB has tied up with Apollo Hospitals and AMRI Hospitals and hopes to inoculate 120 players and support staff in the 18-45 age group through them.

Advertisement

''It is a well known fact that Dalmiya always had the welfare of the cricketers as his priority. Therefore, we thought it is a befitting way of giving him a tribute by commencing the vaccination drive for the Bengal players today, on his birthday. ''Lot of Bengal Players in different age group categories have started getting vaccinated today,'' CAB president Avishek Dalmiya said in a statement.

Earlier, the CAB had started with the vaccination drive for its umpires, scorers, observers who are above 45.

The Covishield jabs are being provided at Apollo Hospitals, while Covaxin as well as Covishield vaccines are being provided at AMRI Hospitals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)