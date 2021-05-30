Left Menu

Tennis-Venus Williams, Coco Gauff pair up to play doubles at French Open

Venus Williams will team up with teenager Coco Gauff - less than half her age - for a tilt at the French Open doubles title, with the American duo set to take on 13th seeds Ellen Perez and Zheng Saisai in the opening round on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 30-05-2021 20:27 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 20:24 IST
Tennis-Venus Williams, Coco Gauff pair up to play doubles at French Open
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Venus Williams will team up with teenager Coco Gauff - less than half her age - for a tilt at the French Open doubles title, with the American duo set to take on 13th seeds Ellen Perez and Zheng Saisai in the opening round on Wednesday. Gauff, 17, burst onto the scene in 2019 when she knocked out her idol Williams in the opening round at Wimbledon before claiming another upset win over the 40-year-old, seven-time Grand Slam champion at last year's Australian Open.

Williams has previously won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles, all with her younger sister Serena who is chasing a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title in Paris. Gauff has won three doubles titles in her career to add to her two singles crowns.

The pair are also in singles action with Gauff scheduled to take on Aleksandra Krunic in the first round on Tuesday while Williams faces 32nd seed Ekaterina Alexandrova.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
2
Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Italy thrash San Marino 7-0 to stretch winning run and more

Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Ital...

 Global
3
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
4
Automaker Bugatti launches three smartwatches with GPS, SpO2, 14 days battery life

Automaker Bugatti launches three smartwatches with GPS, SpO2, 14 days batter...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021