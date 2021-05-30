Moudgil shines in Europe after subdued outing at home

India's Anjum Moudgil put aside the disappointment of a subdued outing in her home World Cup by breaching the final qualification mark in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions event of the European Championship here on Sunday. Participating in the Minimum Qualification Score (MQS) section as a guest invitee as part of India's 13-member Olympic-bound squad, Moudgil shot a score of 1173, a huge improvement from the 1162 she shot in the New Delhi World Cup in March.

The eighth and final qualification spot in the regular event was grabbed by Switzerland's Franziska Stark, who shot the same score, but had one less inner-10 score than the ace Indian rifle shooter.

The seasoned Tejaswini Sawant, the second Indian in the fray, also had a decent outing, finishing with a score of 1172. While Moudgil finished third in the 16-strong MQS section, Tejaswini was a spot below at fourth. Ukraine's Lessia Leskiv topped the MQS with a round of 1177, while Iran's Najmeh Khedmati was second with 1174.

Germany's Jolyn Beer topped the regulars field with an European Championship record equalling 1185. Like it was for the men on Saturday, the regulars shot in the morning while the MQS field took aim in the second half of the day.

After the conclusion of its training-cum-competition tour of Croatia, the Indian contingent will directly fly to Tokyo from Zagreb.

The Tokyo Games are scheduled to be held in the Japanese capital from July 23 to August 8.

