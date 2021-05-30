Tennis-Osaka fined for media boycott, could face expulsion from French Open

Japan's Naomi Osaka could be thrown out of the French Open if she continues to boycott post-match news conferences at the tournament, the board of Grand Slam tennis tournaments said on Sunday.

Osaka, who was fined 15,000 US dollars for skipping the news conference after her first-round victory at Roland Garros, could also face suspension from other Grand Slam tournaments, Grand Slam tournaments added.

The four-time Grand Slam champion said earlier this week she would not face the press during the French Open, citing mental health reasons.

