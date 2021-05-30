Cycling-Colombia's Bernal wins Giro d'Italia
Reuters | Milan | Updated: 30-05-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 20:44 IST
- Country:
- Italy
Colombia's Egan Bernal of the Ineos Grenadiers team won the Giro d'Italia on Sunday after retaining his overall lead in the final stage, a 30.3-km individual time trial around Milan.
Filippo Ganna, also of Ineos Grenadiers, won the time trial.
Advertisement
Italy's Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) took second place overall, with Briton Simon Yates (Bike Exchange) finishing third.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Colombia
- Italy
- Milan
- Giro d'Italia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Copa Libertadores match is played amid tear gas in Colombia
Health News Roundup: What is the science behind the new U.S. mask guidance?; Colombia surpasses 80,000 COVID-19 deaths and more
Venezuela says eight soldiers captured in combat with Colombian groups
Venezuela says eight soldiers captured in combat with Colombian groups
There will be no impunity for Colombia police abuses, top cop says