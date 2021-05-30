Left Menu

Cycling-Colombia's Bernal wins Giro d'Italia

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 30-05-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 20:44 IST
Colombia's Egan Bernal of the Ineos Grenadiers team won the Giro d'Italia on Sunday after retaining his overall lead in the final stage, a 30.3-km individual time trial around Milan.

Filippo Ganna, also of Ineos Grenadiers, won the time trial.

Italy's Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) took second place overall, with Briton Simon Yates (Bike Exchange) finishing third.

