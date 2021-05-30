Left Menu

Soccer-Arnautovic to miss out for Austria against England

"But we will definitely skip the England game and not risk any injury." Austria meet England in the first of their two warm-up games in Middlesbrough, after which they take on Slovakia next Sunday in Vienna, where Arnautovic will be used, coach Franco Foda added. Fellow striker Karim Onisiwo might also miss out against England after pulling out of Sunday’s training with knee pain, while Stefan Ilsanker missed the session because of illness.

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 30-05-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 21:08 IST
Soccer-Arnautovic to miss out for Austria against England
  • Country:
  • Austria

Austria forward Marko Arnautovic will miss his country's European Championship warm-up international against England on Wednesday as he is struggling with injury, the Austrian team said on Sunday. The 32-year-old striker, looking to make his first return to England since leaving West Ham United two years ago, suffered a right thigh muscle tear playing in the Chinese league for Shanghai Port earlier in May.

"We are taking his muscle injury seriously and are on the right track," team doctor Michael Fiedler told reporters on Sunday. "But we will definitely skip the England game and not risk any injury." Austria meet England in the first of their two warm-up games in Middlesbrough, after which they take on Slovakia next Sunday in Vienna, where Arnautovic will be used, coach Franco Foda added.

Fellow striker Karim Onisiwo might also miss out against England after pulling out of Sunday's training with knee pain, while Stefan Ilsanker missed the session because of illness. But Austria captain Julian Baumgartlinger was back in training. He gave the team a scare on Saturday when he looked to have re-injured the knee he needed surgery on at the start of the year and which sidelined him over the last five months.

Austria open their Euro 2020 campaign against North Macedonia in Bucharest on June 13. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
2
Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Italy thrash San Marino 7-0 to stretch winning run and more

Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Ital...

 Global
3
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
4
Automaker Bugatti launches three smartwatches with GPS, SpO2, 14 days battery life

Automaker Bugatti launches three smartwatches with GPS, SpO2, 14 days batter...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021