Gangjee finishes 10th in Japan

Indian golfer Rahil Gangjee began with a birdie on the second and then moved to tied-second before finishing at tied-10th on the final day of the Gate Way to The Open Mizuno Open. Gangjee dropped too many bogeys and did not have enough birdies to keep him in contention. He did finish the tournament with an eagle but it was too late, as his even par 72 was enough only for a tied-10th spot.

It was, however, his best finish this year and gave himself a big boost towards keeping his playing rights for 2022.

Advertisement

Overnight leader Juvic Pagunsan (68) won by three shots over Ryutaro Nagano (66). Both earned a spot in the 149th Open at Royal St George’s in July.

Gangjee, third overnight, birdied the second hole and got to 10-under as overnight leader Pagunsan bogeyed early. Gangjee moved to tied-second and one behind Pagunsan, who later lost the lead with another bogey.

However, the Filipino, who caddied his own bag with just 11 clubs in it, found his form back and had six birdies against no more bogeys for 4-under 68 and 17-under total to win by three shots over Nagano (66).

Pagunsan started the day with a three-shot win and stayed ahead with the same margin at the end of the day.

The win, which was his first on a major Tour since his success in Indonesia in 2007 on Asian Tour -- when he edged Indian Gaganjeet Bhullar -- also gave him a ticket to The Open. Pagunsan’s only Major appearance was at the Open in 2012, which he got into by winning the Asian Tour Order of Merit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)