The following are the top/expected sports stories at 2130 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Updated report of Asian Boxing Championship in Dubai.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CWG-SHOOTING-IOA 2022 CWG Shooting, Archery C'ships not yet ratified by IOA; COVID situation adds to uncertainty By Philem Dipak Singh New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) The Indian Olympic Association is yet to ratify the hosting of the 2022 Commonwealth Shooting and Archery Championships for the lack of an in-person meeting amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which might also make it ''really difficult'' to conduct these events.

SPO-CRI-MITHALI-INTERVIEW Personal equations don't matter when you're playing for India: Mithali Raj (Eds: A PTI EXCLUSIVE) By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) Personal likes or dislikes don't matter when one is playing for the country, India's Test and ODI captain Mithali Raj said on Sunday, insisting that she and head coach Ramesh Powar have ''moved on'' from a bitter past to take the team forward.

SPO-BOX-ASIAN-IND Mary Kom signs off with silver medal at Asian Boxing Championships Dubai, May 30 (PTI) Six-time world champion M C Mary Kom (51kg) signed off with a silver medal in the Asian Boxing Championships after going down in an intense final against Nazym Kyzaibay of Kazakhstan here on Sunday.

SPO-ATH-MILKHA Milkha Singh discharged from hospital in stable condition Chandigarh, May 30 (PTI) Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh was on Sunday discharged from a private hospital where he was getting treatment for COVID-19 infection even as he continues to be on oxygen support.

SPO-CRI-BCCI-CWI-IPL-DATES BCCI in talks with CWI to advance start of CPL and avoid clash with IPL New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) The BCCI is trying to convince Cricket West Indies to advance the start of the Caribbean Premier League by a week or 10 days to ensure a seamless bubble-to-bubble transfer of players for the IPL's resumption in the UAE come September.

SPO-CRI-ANDERSON Series against India might see people get rotated more: Anderson London, May 30 (PTI) Closing in on becoming England's most-capped Test cricketer, veteran seamer James Anderson says players might be rotated more in the marquee five-match series against India later this summer since the games will be taking place in quick succession.

SPO-ATH-NEERAJ Neeraj to leave for Europe on Monday for training-cum-competition stint New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is set to return to international competition after more than a year as he heads to Europe on Monday for training and tournaments that will prepare him well for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

SPO-CRI-WI-CAMP WI return to full training after players test negative for COVID-19 Gros Islet (St. Lucia), May 30 (PTI) The West Indies Test squad has returned to full training at its preparatory camp ahead of the home series against South Africa after all players turned out negative for COVID-19 in the latest round of testing.

SPO-ROWERS-TOUR Olympic-bound rowers cancel foreign exposure tour due to quarantine rules New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) Olympic-bound rowers Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh have decided to cancel their five-week exposure trip to Portugal due to a mandatory two-week hard quarantine period they had to serve upon reaching the European country.

SPO-SHOOT-IND-EUROPEAN Moudgil shines in Europe after subdued outing at home Osijek (Croatia), May 30 (PTI) India's Anjum Moudgil put aside the disappointment of a subdued outing in her home World Cup by breaching the final qualification mark in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions event of the European Championship here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-PCB-PSL-PLAYERS PSL 6: Sarfaraz, 10 others denied entry permission board commercial flights to Abu Dhabi Karachi, May 30 (PTI) Former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed was among 11 players and officials who were on Sunday denied clearance to board commercial flights to Abu Dhabi which will host the remaining games of the Pakistan Super League next month.

SPO-CRI-WTC-WAGNER WTC final against India will be like World Cup final for me: Neil Wagner London, May 30 (PTI) New Zealand fast bowler Neil Wagner feels the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final against India is like a World Cup title clash for him as he has never played a white-ball game for his country.

SPO-CRI-SA-ELGAR We need to return to South African way of cricket, says Test skipper Dean Elgar Cape Town, May 30 (PTI) New Test skipper Dean Elgar has called for a return to the ''South African'' way of playing cricket, which is punctuated by consistent performances, big centuries and five-wicket hauls, as the Proteas look to open a ''new chapter'' after a prolonged lean phase.

SPO-CRI-IPL-CUMMINS Cummins set to skip IPL in UAE, CA to decide on other Australian players: Report Sydney, May 30 (PTI) Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Pat Cummins is set to miss the UAE-leg of the IPL and Cricket Australia needs to make a call if it is prudent to let other Australian players compete in the League and spend more time in mentally tough bio-bubble.

SPO-CHESS-IND-INIYAN Grandmaster Iniyan pips Gukesh to win World Cup qualifier Chennai, May 30 (PTI) Indian Grandmaster P Iniyan on Sunday qualified for the FIDE World Cup, scheduled to be held in July, by winning the AICF World Cup qualifier online chess tournament.

SPO-BAD-IND-MALVIKA Malvika end Austrian Open campaign with quarterfinal loss Graz (Austria), May 30 (PTI) Talented Indian shuttler Malvika Bansod gave a good account of herself at the Austrian Open International Series despite a narrow defeat against top seed Clara Azurmendi of Spain in the quarterfinals here.

SPO-CRI-CAB CAB begins vaccinating its cricketers Kolkata, May 30 (PTI) The Cricket Association of Bengal on Sunday began the COVID-19 vaccination drive for its cricketers.

