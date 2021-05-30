Tvesa Malik finishes T-10th at Italian Open

Indian golfer Tvesa Malik carded one-over 73 in the final round to sign off a creditable tied 10th at the Ladies Italian Open here.

Tvesa birdied the first two holes and even got into a share of the lead but eventually finished T-10, her first Top-10 this season.

A day after recording a stunning six-under back nine during her round of 66, Tvesa was hoping to record her best finish on the Ladies European Tour. Her career-best finish at LET is T-6 at Hero Indian Open in 2019. The early birdies set the stage, too, but then she failed to get any more birdies on the remaining 16 holes and also dropped three bogeys on 8th, 9th and 13th to end with a total of 213 at Golf Club Margara as the Ladies European Tour returned to Italy after seven years.

It has been a good start to 2021 for Tvesa, who was T-23 in South Africa and now a T-10 places her well on the Ladies European Tour Order of Merit.

Other Indians in the fray, Diksha Dagar (72) shot even par and was three-over for the week and finished T-43 in her first start of 2021, while Astha Madan (77-80) missed the cut.

French amateur Lucie Malchirand, who had the lead overnight at seven-under-par for the tournament, was trailing Ursula WIkstrom (68) and Gabriella Cowley (72), who had set the clubhouse target of 6-under. Malchirand birdied the last two holes to jump ahead and win outright. She had birdied the 18th in the second round to take sole lead a day earlier.

WIkstrom and Cowley finished as top two professionals, but in second place behind the promising amateur.

