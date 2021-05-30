Sports News Roundup: Bucks advance, finish off sweep of Heat; Sabalenka overcomes early scare to advance at Roland Garros and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Sabalenka overcomes early scare to advance at Roland Garros

Third seed Aryna Sabalenka moved into the second round of the French Open with a 6-4 6-3 victory over Ana Konjuh on Court Suzanne-Lenglen on Sunday. Sabalenka, who is seeking her maiden Grand Slam title, sent out a warning earlier this month when she won the Madrid Open but she struggled to get going in the opening set and quickly found herself 4-2 down to the Croatian qualifier.

Soccer-Tuchel factor brings new life to Premier League race

If Manchester City thought next season's Premier League was going to be a repeat of the last two campaigns, fending off Liverpool and Manchester United again, then Saturday's Champions League final defeat to Chelsea will surely have made them think again. Liverpool should indeed be a bigger threat with a fully fit squad including Virgil van Dijk and some new additions, and United are expected to invest heavily on key upgrades.

NBA roundup: Bucks advance, finish off sweep of Heat

Giannis Antetokounmpo posted just the third triple-double in Milwaukee Bucks playoff history, helping his team complete a four-game sweep of their Eastern Conference first-round series with a 120-103 win over the host Miami Heat on Saturday. Antetokounmpo finished with 20 points, 15 assists and 12 rebounds. The two previous Bucks with playoff triple-doubles were Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1970 (he was known as Lew Alcindor at the time) and Paul Pressey in 1986.

MLB roundup: Giants topple Dodgers to stay hot on road

Wilmer Flores had three hits in his return from the injured list while Donovan Solano and Evan Longoria hit home runs, as the San Francisco Giants rolled to an 11-6 victory Saturday over the host Los Angeles Dodgers. The Giants had 16 hits in their highest scoring game at Dodger Stadium since they scored 19 on Sept. 14, 2013. The victory also was their ninth on the road in their last 10 tries.

Cycling-Cool and composed Bernal claims victory in Giro d'Italia

Colombia's Egan Bernal won the Giro d'Italia on Sunday, keeping his composure throughout a tough final week to claim his second grand-tour victory with a ruthlessly efficient performance. The Ineos-Grenadiers rider, who succeeds his team mate Tao Geoghegan Hart, completed his victory with a safe ride in the final time trial, a 30.3-km effort around Milan to beat Italian Damiano Caruso (Bahrain-Victorious) by one minute 29 seconds, based on provisional results.

Tennis-Osaka fined after opening win, warned of expulsion from French Open

Naomi Osaka was fined $15,000 by tennis' Grand Slam organisers on Sunday and warned of possible ejection from the French Open and suspension from future majors after the world number two skipped a news conference after her opening win at Roland Garros. The 23-year-old, a four-time Grand Slam winner, cited the impact on players' mental well-being for her decision ahead of the claycourt major not to hold news conferences, saying the nature of questions from journalists is like "kicking a person when they are down".

Tennis-Thiem knocked out by Andujar in French Open first round

Two-time runner-up Dominic Thiem was knocked out in the first round of the French Open by Spanish journeyman Pablo Andujar 4-6 5-7 6-3 6-4 6-4 in the first major upset of the claycourt Grand Slam on Sunday. It first seemed that Andujar's win against 20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer in Geneva earlier this month would count for nothing. But Austrian Thiem's game began to unravel after a dominant start on court Philippe Chatrier.

Soccer-Man City's Sterling, Walker receive racist abuse after defeat

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling and Kyle Walker were racially abused on Instagram after the team's 1-0 loss to Chelsea in Saturday's Champions League final, and the social media firm has removed the accounts of those guilty. Sky Sports reported that the pair were sent monkey emojis on their Instagram pages after the game.

Soccer-Chelsea win Champions League as Havertz goal tames City

Chelsea won their second Champions League title and denied Pep Guardiola's Manchester City their first after Kai Havertz grabbed a first-half goal to secure a 1-0 win in Saturday's all-English final at the Estadio Do Dragao. The German youngster, Chelsea's record signing, kept his composure as he raced through and evaded goalkeeper Ederson before rolling the ball into an empty net in the 42nd minute to decide a tight encounter played in front of a 16,500 crowd.

Tennis-Venus Williams, Coco Gauff pair up to play doubles at French Open

Venus Williams will team up with teenager Coco Gauff - less than half her age - for a tilt at the French Open doubles title, with the American duo set to take on 13th seeds Ellen Perez and Zheng Saisai in the opening round on Wednesday. Gauff, 17, burst onto the scene in 2019 when she knocked out her idol Williams in the opening round at Wimbledon before claiming another upset win over the 40-year-old, seven-time Grand Slam champion at last year's Australian Open.

