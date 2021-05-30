Left Menu

Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:30 PM EDT on Sunday, May 30

BASEBALL-MLB-HOU-ROSTER-MOVES, Field Level Media - - Phillies OF Roman Quinn (Achilles) placed on 60-day IL The Philadelphia Phillies placed outfield Roman Quinn on the 60-day injured list Sunday with a left Achilles injury. ICEHOCKEY-NHL-LAK-TKACHYOV, Field Level Media - - Coverage of Sunday playoff games (All times Eastern) G1: Tampa Bay at Carolina, 5 p.m. G1: Vegas at Colorado, 8 p.m.

May 18 (Reuters) - Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

GOLF Charles Schwab Challenge Coverage of the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge. GOLF-PGA-SCHWAB, Field Level Media - -

Bank of Hope LPGA Matchplay Coverage of the Bank of Hope LPGA Matchplay action Sunday. GOLF-LPGA-MATCHPLAY, Field Level Media - -

KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship Coverage of the final round of the Senior PGA Championship. GOLF-CHAMP-SENIOR-PGA, Field Level Media - - - -

MLB Report: MLB pitcher limits to finally debut in 2022 Major League Baseball's delayed plan to limit rosters to 13 pitchers finally will be instituted in 2022, USA Today reported. BASEBALL-MLB-PITCHING-LIMITS, Field Level Media - - Astros place Bryan Abreu on 10-day IL, call up two The Houston Astros placed right-handed reliever Bryan Abreu on the 10-day injured list Sunday. BASEBALL-MLB-HOU-ROSTER-MOVES, Field Level Media

- - Phillies OF Roman Quinn (Achilles) placed on 60-day IL The Philadelphia Phillies placed outfield Roman Quinn on the 60-day injured list Sunday with a left Achilles injury. BASEBALL-MLB-PHI-QUINN, Field Level Media

- - Twins place OF Max Kepler (hamstring) on 10-day IL The Minnesota Twins placed outfielder Max Kepler on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a left hamstring strain. BASEBALL-MLB-MIN-KEPLER, Field Level Media - - Yankees place OF Aaron Hicks on 60-day injured list The New York Yankees moved outfielder Aaron Hicks to the 60-day injured list as he recovers from surgery on his left wrist. BASEBALL-MLB-NYY-HICKS, Field Level Media

- - Blue Jays call up veteran reliever Carl Edwards Jr. The Toronto Blue Jays recalled veteran reliever Carl Edwards Jr. from Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday. BASEBALL-MLB-TOR-EDWARDS, Field Level Media

- - Coverage of Sunday games (All times Eastern)| Colorado at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m. Milwaukee at Washington, 1:05 p.m. Toronto at Cleveland (G1), 1:10 p.m. Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m. Miami at Boston, 1:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 1:10 p.m. San Diego at Houston, 2:10 p.m. Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m. Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m. Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m. San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m. St. Louis at Arizona, 4:10 p.m. Texas at Seattle, 4:10 p.m. Toronto at Cleveland (G2), 4:40 p.m. Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:08 p.m.

- - NBA Report: Mavs star Luka Doncic (neck) to play Sunday night Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is expected to play in Game 4 Sunday night against the visiting Los Angeles Clippers despite his neck strain, ESPN reported. BASKETBALL-NBA-DAL-DONCIC, Field Level Media

- - NBA playoff coverage: G4: New York at Atlanta, 1 p.m. G4: Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 3:30 p.m. G4: Brooklyn at Boston, 7 p.m. G4: L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.

- - - - AUTO RACING Indianapolis 500 11 a.m. NASCAR Cup Series at Charlotte 4 p.m.

- - Swiss motorcyclist, 19, dies in crash in Florence Swiss motorcyclist Jason Dupasquier died from injuries sustained in a crash during qualifying in Florence, Italy. SPORTS-USA-FATAL-CRASH, Field Level Media - - - -

NHL Canucks sign 2019 first-rounder Vasily Podkolzin The Vancouver Canucks signed former first-round pick Vasily Podkolzin to a three-year, entry-level deal Sunday. ICEHOCKEY-NHL-VAN-PODKOLZIN-CONTRACT, Field Level Media - - Kings sign KHL star Vladimir Tkachyov The Los Angeles Kings have reached a one-year, $832,500 deal with KHL forward Vladimir Tkachyov. ICEHOCKEY-NHL-LAK-TKACHYOV, Field Level Media

- - Coverage of Sunday playoff games (All times Eastern) G1: Tampa Bay at Carolina, 5 p.m. G1: Vegas at Colorado, 8 p.m. - - - -

WNBA Coverage of Sunday games: Los Angeles at Chicago, 6 p.m. Indiana at Las Vegas, 6 p.m. Connecticut at Minnesota, 7 p.m. - - - -

SOCCER MLS Coverage of Sunday games: Portland at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Austin FC at Seattle, 9:30 p.m.

- - International USMNT at Switzerland in Gallen, Switzerland, 2 p.m.

- - - - TENNIS Milos Raonic withdraws from French Open Canada's Milos Raonic withdrew from the French Open just before the main draw got underway Sunday in Paris. TENNIS-ATP-RAONIC, Field Level Media

- - Naomi Osaka fined $15K for media boycott World No. 2 Naomi Osaka of Japan received a $15,000 fine Sunday and faces a potential expulsion from the French Open if she continues to boycott post-match press conferences. TENNIS-WTA-OSAKA-FINED, Field Level Media - -

Recap coverage: ATP -- French Open WTA -- French Open - - - -

ESPORTS Coverage of Overwatch League, Week 7 (East matches) Valorant Champions Tour 2021: Stage 2 Masters - Reykjavik CS:GO -- Flashpoint Season 3 CS:GO -- cs_summit 8 Call of Duty League, Stage 4, Week 1 (Chicago home series) Overwatch League, Week 7 (West matches) - - - -

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

