HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day one

Highlights of the first day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, on Sunday (times GMT):

1905 ZVEREV THROUGH AFTER FIVE SETTER WITH FELLOW GERMAN OTTE German Alexander Zverev recovered from a miserable start to reach the second round with a 3-6 3-6 6-2 6-2 6-0 win against compatriot Oscar Otte.

Zverev has now won all seven of his five-set contests at Roland Garros and will next meet another qualifier, either Russian Roman Safiullin or Carlos Taberner of Spain. 1825 AZARENKA SURVIVES KUZNETSOVA CHALLENGE TO ADVANCE

Belarusian 15th seed Victoria Azarenka beat former champion Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-4 2-6 6-3 to move into the second round. Azarenka had nine double faults and hit seven fewer winners than Kuznetsova but the Russian was let down by 41 unforced errors in a match where both players converted seven break points.

1655 NISHIKORI THROUGH IN FIVE SETS Kei Nishikori was given a stern test in the opening round by Italian Alessandro Giannessi but prevailed 6-4 6-7(4) 6-3 4-6 6-4 to advance.

Nishikori, a former world number four, fired 56 winners and converted 10 break points in a match that clocked just over four hours. 1610 DIMITROV RETIRES WITH INJURY

Bulgarian 16th seed Grigor Dimitrov was leading 6-2 6-4 5-7 0-3 against American Marcos Giron before he was forced to retire with an injury. Dimitrov was 5-1 up in the third set and had three match points before losing nine games in a row.

1600 ANDUJAR STUNS THIEM IN FIVE SETS Unseeded Spaniard Pablo Andujar upset fourth seed Dominic Thiem of Austria 4-6 5-7 6-3 6-4 6-4 to reach the second round. Thiem made 61 unforced errors and seven double faults as he ran out of steam after claiming the opening two sets.

1545 SABALENKA DOWNS KONJUH IN STRAIGHT SETS Third seed Aryna Sabalenka beat Croatia's Ana Konjuh 6-4 6-3 to advance. Sabalenka made 31 unforced errors but ultimately proved too powerful, hitting 24 winners compared to Konjuh's 12.

1530 SIMON MAKES EARLY EXIT AT HOME SLAM Frenchman Giles Simon was beaten 6-4 6-1 7-6(5) by Hungary's Marton Fucsovics in the first round. Fucsovics will next face Italy's 27th seed Fabio Fognini, who eased past Gregoire Barrere 6-4 6-1 6-4.

1418 EVANS KNOCKED OUT IN FIRST ROUND AGAIN Briton Dan Evans dominated the opening set before falling 1-6 6-3 6-3 6-4 to Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic in a match that lasted more than three hours.

Evans has now lost in the first round at Roland Garros for three straight years. 1405 KVITOVA OVERCOMES MINNEN SCARE, BAUTISTA AGUT THROUGH

Two-times Grand Slam champion and 11th seed Petra Kvitova fought back from a set down to move past Greet Minnen with a 6-7(3) 7-6(5) 6-1 victory. In the men's draw, 11th seed Roberto Bautista Agut beat qualifier Mario Vilella Martinez 6-4 6-4 6-2.

1200 CARRENO BUSTA ADVANCES Spain's 12th seed Pablo Carreno Busta progressed to the second round with a 6-3 6-4 6-3 win over Slovakia's Norbert Gombos.

1059 OSAKA GETS PAST TIG IN OPENER, KERBER FALLS World number two Naomi Osaka beat Romania's Patricia Maria Tig 6-4 7-6(4) in their second career meeting and first since 2015 to move into the second round of the French Open where she will meet another Romanian in Ana Bogdan.

Three-times Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber, however, the 26th seed, was stunned by Ukrainian qualifier Anhelina Kalinina 6-2 6-4 on Court 14. 0911 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began under clear skies at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 18 degrees Celsius. The claycourt major will initially welcome up to 1,000 fans at each of the three main showcourts, while the smaller courts will be able to admit 35% of their capacity during the first 10 days due to COVID-19 restrictions in France.

