Tennis-Osaka warned of potential exclusion, Thiem knocked out

Highlights of the first day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, on Sunday (times GMT): Naomi Osaka was fined $15,000 by Grand Slam organisers for boycotting a news conference following her first-round win and the world number two was also warned of possible expulsion from Roland Garros and future majors if she fails to meet her media commitments.

Soccer-Switzerland come from behind to beat U.S. in Euro warm-up

Switzerland rode their luck to beat the United States 2-1 in a friendly international on Sunday and make a winning start to their European Championship preparations. The home side, who share Group A at Euro 2020 with Italy, Turkey and Wales, came from behind to beat a youthful American side, who had plenty of chances to win the game as they look ahead to the Concacaf Nations League final stages in Colorado.

Tennis-Tsitsipas downs Chardy to reach French Open second round

Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas overcame a sluggish start to reach the second round of the French Open with a 7-6(6) 6-3 6-1 victory over France's Jeremy Chardy on Sunday. The fifth seed, who extended his winning run on clay to five matches after clinching the title in Lyon last week, was in trouble in the opening set in an empty court Philippe Chatrier after spectators were sent home under a 9 p.m. local time curfew before making his superiority count.

MLB roundup: Giants topple Dodgers to stay hot on road

Wilmer Flores had three hits in his return from the injured list while Donovan Solano and Evan Longoria hit home runs, as the San Francisco Giants rolled to an 11-6 victory Saturday over the host Los Angeles Dodgers. The Giants had 16 hits in their highest scoring game at Dodger Stadium since they scored 19 on Sept. 14, 2013. The victory also was their ninth on the road in their last 10 tries.

Cycling-Cool and composed Bernal claims victory in Giro d'Italia

Colombia's Egan Bernal won the Giro d'Italia on Sunday, keeping his composure throughout a tough final week to claim his second grand-tour victory with a ruthlessly efficient performance. The Ineos-Grenadiers rider, who succeeds his team mate Tao Geoghegan Hart, completed his victory with a safe ride in the final time trial, a 30.3-km effort around Milan to beat Italian Damiano Caruso (Bahrain-Victorious) by one minute 29 seconds, based on provisional results.

Motor racing-Fourth Indy 500 win clinched, Castroneves eyes number five

Brazilian Helio Castroneves claimed an elusive record-tying fourth Indianapolis 500 victory on Sunday, immediately setting his sights on a historic fifth. In more than a century of racing at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS), only three drivers - A.J. Foyt, Al Unser Sr. and Rick Mears - had previously won the 500 four times. With this victory, Castroneves becomes the first non-American to join the group.

Basketball-Anadolu Efes edge Barcelona to win Euroleague title

Anadolu Efes Istanbul clinched their maiden Euroleague basketball title on Sunday when they beat double former winners Barcelona 86-81 in the final after overcoming an early 10-point deficit. Serbian guard Vasilije Micic, who was named the Final Four's most valuable player and is set to join NBA franchise Oklahoma City Thunder next season, led the way with 25 points and Shane Larkin added 21 for Efes.

Tennis-Swiatek begins French Open defence against best friend Juvan

Iga Swiatek returns to the scene of her biggest triumph on Monday when she starts her French Open defence against unseeded Kaja Juvan, while Serena Williams will resume her quest for a 24th major in the night session on Court Philippe Chatrier. Swiatek, who turns 20 on Monday, was catapulted into the spotlight at Roland Garros last year when she became Poland's first Grand Slam singles champion and the youngest woman to capture the title in Paris since Monica Seles in 1992.

Soccer-Chelsea win Champions League as Havertz goal tames City

Chelsea won their second Champions League title and denied Pep Guardiola's Manchester City their first after Kai Havertz grabbed a first-half goal to secure a 1-0 win in Saturday's all-English final at the Estadio Do Dragao. The German youngster, Chelsea's record signing, kept his composure as he raced through and evaded goalkeeper Ederson before rolling the ball into an empty net in the 42nd minute to decide a tight encounter played in front of a 16,500 crowd.

Monitor for COVID-19 symptoms, Portugal says after Champions League

All those who got up close to Champions League celebrations in the city of Porto should monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and avoid close contact with others over the next 14 days, Portugal's northern region health authority said on Sunday. In the few days leading up to Saturday's final between Chelsea and Manchester City, big crowds of English fans, who were largely maskless and did not socially distance, took over Porto's riverside area to drink and chant team slogans.

