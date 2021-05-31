Left Menu

Cricket-WTC final as good as World Cup decider for NZ's Wagner

Neil Wagner has never been able to break into New Zealand's limited-overs squads but the left-arm fast bowler says next month's World Test Championship (WTC) final against India will feel like a World Cup title decider.

Reuters | Updated: 31-05-2021 10:00 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 10:00 IST
Cricket-WTC final as good as World Cup decider for NZ's Wagner

Neil Wagner has never been able to break into New Zealand's limited-overs squads but the left-arm fast bowler says next month's World Test Championship (WTC) final against India will feel like a World Cup title decider. The 35-year-old pacer played 51 tests but has always been overlooked for the shorter formats, in which New Zealand reached the finals of the last two 50-overs World Cups.

Wagner said the final of the inaugural WTC in Southampton from June 18 held huge significance for him. "It is like a World Cup final for me," the bowler told reporters on Sunday.

"The biggest disappointment in my career is that I've never really played a white-ball game for New Zealand or never been able to crack into the T20 or the one-day game. That ship has probably sailed now ... "For me now, it's about putting all my focus and energy into test cricket and to be able to play in a World Test Championship final is like a World Cup for me."

Kane Williamson's team play a two-test series against England before the WTC final, which is likely to be a battle between New Zealand's formidable pace attack and India's vaunted batting line-up headlined by skipper Virat Kohli. "I know this final is the first and there isn't a lot of history around it, but it's the start of something that's pretty big," Wagner said.

"To play in a one-off test final against India - one of the best teams in the world, if not the best team in the world - to be able to test yourself against the best on the highest and biggest stage, that's what it's about."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
2
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
3
Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

 Greece
4
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021