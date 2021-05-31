Sports News Roundup: Storm coach Dan Hughes abruptly retires; Kyle Larson wins Coca-Cola 600 as Hendrick breaks record and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Osaka warned of potential exclusion, Thiem knocked out

Highlights of the first day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, on Sunday (times GMT): Naomi Osaka was fined $15,000 by Grand Slam organizers for boycotting a news conference following her first-round win and the world number two was also warned of possible expulsion from Roland Garros and future majors if she fails to meet her media commitments.

Storm coach Dan Hughes abruptly retires

Dan Hughes announced his retirement as coach of the Seattle Storm on Sunday and appointed assistant Noelle Quinn as his replacement. Hughes' decision came just six games into the 2021 WNBA season for Seattle (5-1).

Soccer-Argentina no longer hosting Copa America: CONMEBOL

The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) said on Sunday that Argentina would no longer host the Copa America, throwing the troubled tournament into doubt just 13 days before it was due to kick off. The tournament, featuring 10 South American nations, had been due to be held in Argentina and Colombia between June 13 and July 10, the first time in its 105-year history with joint hosts.

Tennis-Tsitsipas downs Chardy to reach French Open second round

Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas overcame a sluggish start to reach the second round of the French Open with a 7-6(6) 6-3 6-1 victory over France's Jeremy Chardy on Sunday. The fifth seed, who extended his winning run on clay to five matches after clinching the title in Lyon last week, was in trouble in the opening set in an empty court Philippe Chatrier after spectators were sent home under a 9 p.m. local time curfew before making his superiority count.

NBA-Irving blasts 'human zoo' environment at arenas after fan throws bottle

Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving said NBA arenas had become like "human zoos" after a fan was arrested for throwing a water bottle at the former Celtic guard on Sunday. Video posted on social media showed the bottle narrowly missed Irving, who scored 39 points in Game 4 as the Nets beat the Celtics 141-126 to take a 3-1 lead in their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.

Basketball-Anadolu Efes edge Barcelona to win Euroleague title

Anadolu Efes Istanbul clinched their maiden Euroleague basketball title on Sunday when they beat double former winners Barcelona 86-81 in the final after overcoming an early 10-point deficit. Serbian guard Vasilije Micic, who was named the Final Four's most valuable player and is set to join NBA franchise Oklahoma City Thunder next season, led the way with 25 points and Shane Larkin added 21 for Efes.

Tennis-Swiatek begins French Open defence against best friend Juvan

Iga Swiatek returns to the scene of her biggest triumph on Monday when she starts her French Open defense against unseeded Kaja Juvan, while Serena Williams will resume her quest for a 24th major in the night session on Court Philippe Chatrier. Swiatek, who turns 20 on Monday, was catapulted into the spotlight at Roland Garros last year when she became Poland's first Grand Slam singles champion and the youngest woman to capture the title in Paris since Monica Seles in 1992.

Kyle Larson wins Coca-Cola 600 as Hendrick breaks record

Kyle Larson put on a show in primetime on Sunday as he streaked to a dominating victory in Sunday's crown-jewel Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Larson led 327 of 400 laps, won three of four stages, and beat runner-up Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott to the finish line by more than 10 seconds.

Olympics-Japan considers asking Olympic fans for negative COVID tests, vaccinations - Yomiuri

Japan is considering requiring negative COVID-19 test results or vaccination records from fans attending the Tokyo Olympics, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Monday, as a new poll showed public opposition to the Games remained strong. With the opening of the Games less than two months away, public confidence has been shaken by the fourth wave of coronavirus infections and a slow vaccination rollout.

Tennis-French Open deletes tweet on Osaka press blackout

The French Open has deleted a post on its Twitter feed that praised players for attending media conferences as Naomi Osaka's press boycott continued to overshadow the Grand Slam. The tweet showed pictures of Rafa Nadal, Kei Nishikori, Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff engaging with the media along with the caption: "They understood the assignment."

