Olympics-World champions US fail to qualify for 3x3 men's basketball

Reuters | Updated: 31-05-2021 10:38 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 10:38 IST
The U.S. men's 3x3 basketball team have failed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics after the 2019 world champions lost to the Netherlands in the quarter-finals of the qualifying tournament on Sunday. While the U.S. women sealed a spot at the Games with a 21-13 win over Spain in the semi-finals, the U.S. men lost 21-16 to the Dutch, who qualified along with Poland and Latvia.

The July 23-Aug. 8 Tokyo Games will mark the first time 3x3 basketball will be staged at an Olympics, with eight countries qualifying for the men's event.

