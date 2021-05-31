Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Osaka warned of potential exclusion, Thiem knocked out

Highlights of the first day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, on Sunday (times GMT): Naomi Osaka was fined $15,000 by Grand Slam organisers for boycotting a news conference following her first-round win and the world number two was also warned of possible expulsion from Roland Garros and future majors if she fails to meet her media commitments.

MLB roundup: Diamondbacks win after 13 straight setbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks' five-run rally in the sixth inning punctuated the end of their 13-game losing streak in a 9-2 win Sunday over the St. Louis Cardinals at Phoenix. Arizona's losing streak was one game shy of the franchise record in 2004 and was the longest in the major leagues since the Minnesota Twins lost 13 straight games in 2016. Arizona batted through the order in the sixth, tallying five runs on four hits and two St. Louis errors.

Olympics: Most medical staff needed for Olympics secured - Games official

The organisers of the Tokyo Olympics have secured about 80% of the medical staff needed to stage the Games, a top Olympic official told Reuters on Monday, amid worries over infections and the slow rollout of vaccinations in the Japanese capital. Toshiaki Endo, vice president of the Games organising committee, said some domestic spectators could be allowed into venues for the benefit of athletes, although he personally preferred a total ban on attendance in order to reassure the public amid widespread opposition to the event.

Olympics-World champions US fail to qualify for 3x3 men's basketball

The U.S. men's 3x3 basketball team have failed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics after the 2019 world champions lost to the Netherlands in the quarter-finals of the qualifying tournament on Sunday. While the U.S. women sealed a spot at the Games with a 21-13 win over Spain in the semi-finals, the U.S. men lost 21-16 to the Dutch, who qualified along with Poland and Latvia.

Soccer-Argentina no longer hosting Copa America: CONMEBOL

The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) said on Sunday that Argentina would no longer host the Copa America, throwing the troubled tournament into doubt just 13 days before it was due to kick off. The tournament, featuring 10 South American nations, had been due to be held in Argentina and Colombia between June 13 and July 10, the first time in its 105-year history with joint hosts.

Tennis-Tsitsipas downs Chardy to reach French Open second round

Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas overcame a sluggish start to reach the second round of the French Open with a 7-6(6) 6-3 6-1 victory over France's Jeremy Chardy on Sunday. The fifth seed, who extended his winning run on clay to five matches after clinching the title in Lyon last week, was in trouble in the opening set in an empty court Philippe Chatrier after spectators were sent home under a 9 p.m. local time curfew before making his superiority count.

NBA-Irving blasts 'human zoo' environment at arenas after fan throws bottle

Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving said NBA arenas had become like "human zoos" after a fan was arrested for throwing a water bottle at the former Celtic guard on Sunday. Video posted on social media showed the bottle narrowly missed Irving, who scored 39 points in Game 4 as the Nets beat the Celtics 141-126 to take a 3-1 lead in their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.

NBA roundup: Chris Paul helps Suns even series with Lakers

Chris Paul collected 18 points and nine assists to lift the visiting Phoenix Suns to a 100-92 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday afternoon in Game 4 of their Western Conference first-round series. Devin Booker and Jae Crowder each scored 17 points and Deandre Ayton recorded 14 points and 17 rebounds for the Suns, who evened their best-of-seven series with Los Angeles at two wins apiece. The teams reconvene in Phoenix on Tuesday for Game 5.

Kyle Larson wins Coca-Cola 600 as Hendrick breaks record

Kyle Larson put on a show in primetime on Sunday as he streaked to a dominating victory in Sunday's crown-jewel Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Larson led 327 of 400 laps, won three of four stages, and beat runner-up Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott to the finish line by more than 10 seconds.

Olympics-Japan considers asking Olympic fans for negative COVID tests, vaccinations - media

Japan is considering requiring fans attending the Tokyo Olympics to show negative COVID-19 test results or vaccination records, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Monday, as a new poll showed public opposition to the Games remained strong. With the opening of the Games less than two months away, public confidence has been shaken by the fourth wave of coronavirus infections and a slow vaccination rollout.

