Hurt me when I read, after a defeat, that I would be sacked if I didn't win next game, says Zidane

Zinedine Zidane has fired back at former club Real Madrid and its President Florentino Perez following his resignation as team's head coach. The former World Cup winner decided to leave Real Madrid after the club failed to win the LaLiga title for the 2020-21 season. The former boss has accused Real Madrid members of not respecting him during his stint with the LaLiga club. In an open letter to fans, Zidane thanked everyone for the love and support he received while he was with Real Madrid. The former boss also explained the reason behind his decision to step down as head coach of the club.

"Dear Real Madrid fans, for more than 20 years, from the first day I arrived in Madrid and wore the white shirt, you've shown me your love. I wanted to write this letter, to say goodbye to you and explain my decision to leave the coaching job," Spanish publication AS published Zidane's open letter, as reported by goal.com. "I'm going, but I'm not jumping overboard, nor am I tired of coaching. In May 2018 I left because after two and a half years, with so many victories and so many trophies, I felt the team needed a new approach to stay at the very highest level. Right now, things are different. I'm leaving because I feel the club no longer has the faith in me I need, nor the support to build something in the medium or long term.

"I understand football and I know the demands of a club like Real Madrid. I know when you don't win, you have to leave. But with this a very important thing has been forgotten, everything I built day-to-day has been forgotten, what I brought to my relationships with the players, with the 150 people who work with and around the team. "I'm a natural-born winner and I was here to win trophies, but even more important than this are the people, their feelings, life itself and I have the sensation these things have not been taken into account, that there has been a failure to understand that these things also keep the dynamics of a great club going. To some extent I have even been rebuked for it.

"I want there to be respect for what we have achieved together. I would have liked my relationship with the club and the president over the past few months to have been a little different to that of other coaches. I wasn't asking for privileges, of course not, just a little more recollection. "These days the life of a coach in the dugout at a big club is two seasons, little more. For it to last longer the human relationships are essential, they are more important than money, more important than fame, more important than everything. They need to be nurtured.

"That's why it hurt me so much when I read in the press, after a defeat, that I would be sacked if I didn't win the next game. It hurt me and the whole team because these deliberately leaked messages to the media negatively influenced the squad, they created doubts and misunderstandings. "Luckily I had these amazing lads who were with me to the death. When things turned ugly they saved me with magnificent victories. Because they believed in me and knew I believed in them," he concluded.

Last season, Real Madrid had won LaLiga, but this time they failed to secure the title. Real Madrid won 2-1 against Villarreal and as a result, the side finished at the second spot with 84 points. (ANI)

