HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day two

Highlights of the second day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, on Monday (all times GMT). 0912 PLAY UNDER WAY
Play began under sunny conditions at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 21 degrees Celsius (69.8°F). Italian Jannik Sinner started his match with France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert on Court Suzanne-Lenglen. Poland's Iga Swiatek begins her title defense against unseeded Kaja Juvan later on Court Philippe Chatrier.
Roger Federer, Daniil Medvedev, and Serena Williams are also in action. The claycourt major will initially welcome up to 1,000 fans at each of the three main show courts, while the smaller venues will be able to admit 35% of their capacity during the first 10 days due to COVID-19 restrictions in France.
