Young Indian paddlers Diya Chitale and Swastika Ghoshs splendid run at the WTT Youth Star Contender ended with a runners-up finish following their 3-11 6-11 7-11 defeat against Russias Natalia Malinina and Elizabet Abraamian in the U-19 girls doubles final in Tunis, Tunisia.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2021 16:25 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 16:25 IST
India paddlers Diya and Swastika finish runners-up at WTT Youth Star Contender
Young Indian paddlers Diya Chitale and Swastika Ghosh's splendid run at the WTT Youth Star Contender ended with a runners-up finish following their 3-11 6-11 7-11 defeat against Russia's Natalia Malinina and Elizabet Abraamian in the U-19 girls doubles final in Tunis, Tunisia. Earlier, the Indian pair made its way into the final, defeating Czech Republic's Linda Zaderova and Croatia's Hana Arapovic in the semifinals.

Diya and Swastika were also impressive in the U-19 singles as both finished their campaigns in the semifinals after suffering identical 2-3 defeats in hard-fought encounters.

Diya made life tougher for Russian paddler Vlada Voronina before losing the thrilling contest 8-11, 11-7, 11-6, 8-11, 7-11. The current junior national champion Swastika too lost to Turkey's Ece Harac 11-8, 4-11, 11-9, 3-11, 6-11 in an intense decider.

Since the Covid-19 outbreak, it was the first international youth event where Indian players were seen in action.

