India paddlers Diya and Swastika finish runners-up at WTT Youth Star Contender
Young Indian paddlers Diya Chitale and Swastika Ghoshs splendid run at the WTT Youth Star Contender ended with a runners-up finish following their 3-11 6-11 7-11 defeat against Russias Natalia Malinina and Elizabet Abraamian in the U-19 girls doubles final in Tunis, Tunisia.
Diya and Swastika were also impressive in the U-19 singles as both finished their campaigns in the semifinals after suffering identical 2-3 defeats in hard-fought encounters.
Diya made life tougher for Russian paddler Vlada Voronina before losing the thrilling contest 8-11, 11-7, 11-6, 8-11, 7-11. The current junior national champion Swastika too lost to Turkey's Ece Harac 11-8, 4-11, 11-9, 3-11, 6-11 in an intense decider.
Since the Covid-19 outbreak, it was the first international youth event where Indian players were seen in action.
