HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day two

Highlights of the second day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, on Monday (all times GMT). 1050 VONDROUSOVA ADVANCES VIA KANEPI DEFEAT

Marketa Vondrousova, the 2019 finalist, eased into round two with a 4-6 6-3 6-0 win over Estonia's Kaia Kanepi. The Czech, who is seeded 20th, will next face France's Harmony Tan, who beat compatriot Alize Cornet 6-4 6-4. American Madison Brengle also advanced, with a 7-5 6-4 victory over Colombian qualifier Maria Camila Osorio Serrano.

0912 PLAY UNDER WAY Play began under sunny conditions at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 21 degrees Celsius (69.8°F).

The claycourt major will initially welcome up to 1,000 fans at each of the three main showcourts, while the smaller venues will be able to admit 35% of their capacity during the first 10 days due to COVID-19 restrictions in France.

