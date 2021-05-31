Dr. Leena S. Makes it to the Coveted Times 40 Under 40 List of Achievers

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) The dynamic woman entrepreneur, Dr. Leena S., who is better known by her moniker, the Nail Tycoon from India has announced that she has been chosen as one amongst the “Times 40 Under 40”, an exclusive platform created by Optimal Media Solutions under the Times Group banner that identifies, encourages and provides recognition to the top 40 brightest young entrepreneurs, leaders and innovators who are under 40 years of age and have been game changers in true sense. “It is a great honour to be included in the Times 40 Under 40 List and I am quite overwhelmed. In a year that has been full of tragedies for the whole nation, this news has emerged as a silver lining for me personally. I feel thoroughly charged up and am raring to go for even bigger goals with my brand, The Nail Artistry,” said a visibly elated Dr. Leena S. It is worth noting that Dr. Leena S. has earned the moniker, Nail Tycoon, due to the unprecedented success of her brand, The Nail Artistry, which is a luxury salon chain that has long been the favourite of the Indian elite and celebrities. She plans to take The Nail Artistry international in the coming months and is planning to open up salons in Las Vegas, USA and Dubai, UAE. The recipients of the exclusive Times 40 Under 40 recognition belong to various categories like Auto, Retail, Real Estate, Health Care, E-commerce, FMCG, sports, Entertainment and service Industry to name a few. To recognize these bright minds, a survey was conducted and several entities were assessed. Undoubtedly, the winners fared through an exhaustive criterion and made it to the top 40. Given the current lockdown situation in multiple states, the Times 40 Under 40 event was held virtually to celebrate the most definitive gathering of change-makers and innovators. Renowned Bollywood actor and former Chairman of Film and Television Institute of India, Mr. Anupam Kher, was the Guest of honor. On the occasion, Mr. Kher said, “It gives me immense pleasure to have been associated with this platform. It takes a great amount of hard work and determination to become a true leader. Learning about these 40 individuals who have shown exemplary performances and achievements, have truly enriched me. It’s good to see that India of tomorrow is growing, prospering and along the journey inspiring others.” Times 40 Under 40 has proved that it is a true celebration of success, upholding achievements and highlighting innovative young people across India. These people have pushed all possible boundaries and continuously sought out ways to make a mark in their respective field of work. Optimal Media Solutions is driven by proactive and innovative endeavors to infuse a new approach to brand building. Optimal Media Solutions takes pride in recognizing, rewarding and empowering excellence, innovation, best practices and superlative performances in the industry. Times 40 Under 40 is a platform to celebrate success, recognising achievements and highlighting individuals who have excelled in their respective industries. These recipients have pushed boundaries while continuously striving hard to achieve milestones which have motivated and inspired others. The winners of Times 40 Under 40 unanimously believe that this recognition will play a very important role in times to come and motivate them to achieve greater heights. Image: Dr. Leena S. Gets Featured in ''Times 40 Under 40'' PWR PWR

