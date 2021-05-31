The following are the top/expected sports stories at 1840 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of Asian Boxing Championship in Dubai.

*Report of European Shooting Championships in Croatia.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-ICC-BCCI-PREVIEW ICC Board Meet: No outcomes likely as BCCI to ask for time on T20 WC; FTP cycle to be discussed By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) The BCCI will ask for one month's extension to decide on hosting the T20 World Cup in India amid the looming COVID-19 threat when the all-powerful ICC Board holds a virtual meeting on Tuesday to discuss a host of other issues as well.

SPO-CRI-CA-HOCKLEY Nick Hockley appointed chief executive of Cricket Australia Melbourne, May 31 (PTI) Cricket Australia on Monday appointed Nick Hockley as its new chief executive officer almost a year after he was recruited on an interim basis, during which he oversaw the conduct of the high-profile tour by India amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-CRI-IPL-AUS-HOCKLEY CA yet to discuss Australian players' participation in remaining IPL matches in UAE Melbourne, May 31 (PTI) Cricket Australia on Monday said it's yet to start discussions on whether Australian cricketers would compete in the IPL when the T20 league re-commences in the UAE in September.

SPO-CRI-AUSTRALIA-IPL-LD FAMILY Quarantine completed, Australia's IPL contingent finally reunites with family Sydney, May 31 (PTI) Amid hugs, tears of joy and relief, Australia's jumbo IPL contingent comprising players, support staff and commentators on Monday reunited with their family members after serving a 14-day hotel quarantine here.

SPO-CRI-MITHALI-SHAFALI Having Shafali in all formats is a definite plus: Mithali By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) India skipper Mithali Raj has welcomed the selection of teen sensation Shafali Verma in all three formats and said it would be crucial to get back to winning ways on the UK tour after the disappointment at home against South Africa.

SPO-CRI-JAMIESON Kyle Jamieson recalls 'interesting experience' of leaving IPL abruptly London, May 31 (PTI) New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson says leaving the IPL amid the raging pandemic in India was an ''interesting'' experience but he remained confident that the ''good people'' around him would ensure a safe passage to England for his first UK tour.

SPO-CRI-WOM-JEMIMAH We are playing for every single girl who desires to play this sport: Jemimah Mumbai, May 31 (PTI) In the form of a heartfelt note, India's star batter Jemimah Rodrigues has thanked the previous generation of women cricketers who laid the foundation for the team that it has become today.

SPO-BOX-ASIAN-IND-WOM Could've been better if COVID didn't disrupt training: women's boxing coach Ali Qamar on Asian show By Poonam Mehra New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) It was a 10 on 10 for Indian women boxers as far as clinching medals at the Asian Championship was concerned but national head coach Mohammed Ali Qamar believes the gold count could have been higher than one if their training had not been disrupted by COVID-19.

SPO-HOCK-IND Current team better prepared for Olympics than we were in 2016: Raghunath Bengaluru, May 31 (PTI) Veteran India dragflicker VR Raghunath thinks that the current team is better prepared for the Olympics than the side which finished eighth in the previous edition in Rio de Janerio.

SPO-GOLF-SHARMA Sharma ends T-8 for first Top-10 in almost 18 months Forso (Denmark), May 31 (PTI) Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma registered his first top-10 finish on the European Tour in 18 months with his Tied eighth-place result at the Made in HimmerLand event here.

SPO-FOOT-IND-GURPREET Gurpreet says goalless draw against Qatar is not his best performance Doha, May 31 (PTI) India goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu says the memorable goalless draw against Asian champions Qatar, in the FIFA World Cup qualifier in September 2019, is not his greatest performance till date.

SPO-FOOT-MUMBAI-LD AMRINDER Amrinder Singh joins ATK Mohun Bagan after leaving Mumbai City FC Mumbai, May 31 (PTI) India goalkeeper Amrinder Singh on Monday joined ATK Mohun Bagan on a five-year deal after leaving reigning Indian Super League champions Mumbai City FC.

SPO-TT-YOUTH India paddlers Diya and Swastika finish runners-up at WTT Youth Star Contender New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) Young Indian paddlers Diya Chitale and Swastika Ghosh's splendid run at the WTT Youth Star Contender ended with a runners-up finish following their 3-11 6-11 7-11 defeat against Russia's Natalia Malinina and Elizabet Abraamian in the U-19 girls doubles final in Tunis, Tunisia.

