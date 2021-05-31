Saini and Shushila to target Olympic quota at World Judo Championship

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2021 19:09 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 19:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Judoks Jasleen Singh Saini and Shushila Devi Likamabam will compete in the World Judo Championship, aiming to earn the Continent quota for the Tokyo Olympics.

The event will be held in Budapest, Hungary from June 6 to 13.

While Saini present his challenge in the men's 66kg, Shushila will compete in the women's 48kg competition.

The duo will be accompanied by Jiwan Kumar Sharma.

Both the judokas are aiming to secure maximum points at the event in their bid to claim India's continental quota for the Games. The continental quotas are assigned by a list of athletes for each continent across all divisions and both genders. The top-ranked athletes qualify, subject to the general rule of one athlete per NOC (National Olympic Committee) per division as well as the additional rule that each NOC may only qualify one judoka through the continental quotas. SAI, under its Annual Calendar for Training and Competitions (ACTC) programme will be covering the cost of the team's travel, board and lodging.

