ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 19:14 IST
Indian judokas to leave for Budapest, SAI to cover cost of team's air passage
SAI logo . Image Credit: ANI
A two-member Indian Judo team of Jasleen Singh Saini (men's 66kg) and Shushila Devi Likmabam (women's 48kg) will compete in the World Judo Championship, an Tokyo Olympic ranking event in Budapest, Hungary. The pair and coach Jiwan Kumar Sharma are set to depart from Delhi late on Monday night. Both judokas are aiming to secure maximum points at the World Championship, slated to be held between June 6 and 13.

They are attempting to claim India's continental quota for the Tokyo Olympics. Currently, both Saini and Likmabam are eligible for a place in Tokyo 2020, with Shushila having the edge. The continental quotas are assigned by a list of athletes for each continent across all divisions and both genders.

The top-ranked athletes qualify, subject to the general rule of 1 athlete per NOC per division as well as the additional rule that each NOC may only qualify one judoka through the continental quotas. The Sports Authority of India (SAI), under the Annual Calendar of Training and Competition (ACTC), will be covering the cost of the team's air passage and Board and Lodging. (ANI)

