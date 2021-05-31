Brazil to host Copa America 2021, confirms CONMEBOL

The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) on Monday confirmed that the upcoming edition of the Copa America will be played in Brazil. "The CONMEBOL @CopaAmerica 2021 will be played in Brazil! Tournament start and end dates are confirmed. The venues and the fixture will be informed by CONMEBOL in the next few hours. The oldest national team tournament in the world will make the whole continent vibrate," the official handle of CONMEBOL tweeted.

Earlier, CONMEBOL had confirmed that Copa America will not be played in Argentina in view of the current COVID-19 circumstances. According to Goal, Argentina had the fifth-worst coronavirus outbreak per capita across the globe with 76 daily cases per 1,00,000 people.

Advertisement

CONMEBOL had said the governing body is analysing offers from other countries that have shown interest to stage the tournament. "CONMEBOL informs that, in view of the present circumstances, it decided to suspend the organisation of the Copa America in Argentina," CONMEBOL tweeted.

"CONMEBOL analyzes the offer from other countries that have shown interest in hosting the continental tournament. News in this regard will be announced shortly. Updates will be announced soon," it added. Earlier this month, Colombia was ruled incapable of hosting the tournament amid civil unrest and increasing cases of coronavirus.

This was the first time since 1983 that Copa America was going to be held in two nations, Argentina and Colombia. The competition will have 10 teams participating with two groups of five teams each. Copa America is the oldest football competition of national teams in the world. This will be the 47th edition of this prestigious competition organised by South America's football ruling body CONMEBOL. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)