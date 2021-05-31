Hashmatullah Shahidi named Afghanistan's Test, ODI skipper
Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) members on Monday approved the proposition to go ahead with split-captaincy for the national team.
Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) members on Monday approved the proposition to go ahead with split-captaincy for the national team. The board has also effectively removed Asghar Afghan as skipper of the men's national team.
"As per the decision, left-hander Hashmatullah Shahidi is appointed the new ODI and Test captain of the national team while Rahmat Shah will serve as the vice-captain for both formats," the ACB said in an official release. "Furthermore, it was decided that all-rounder Rashid Khan will remain the vice-captain of the T20I team while the decision to appoint the new captain will be taken soon," it added.
The official release of ACB further states that the decision to remove Asghar Afghan from captaincy was taken based on an investigation conducted by ACB's investigative committee. The investigation concluded that some of Afghan's decisions as the captain of the team resulted in Afghanistan's loss to Zimbabwe in the first Test of the series between both sides in Abu Dhabi in March. (ANI)
