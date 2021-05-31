India seeks review of Panghal's loss in Asian Championshups

India has sought a review of defending champion Amit Panghal's 2-3 final loss in the 52kg category finals of the Asian Boxing Championships here on Monday.

Panghal l ost 2-3 to Uzbekistan's Shakhobidin Zoirov. ''The Boxing Federation of India tweeted that it is contesting the second round being awarded India has contested the R2 decision of the spilt verdict 2-3 and surprise loss of @Boxerpanghal in the finals of ASBC #AsianEliteBoxingChampionships in Dubai against reigning World & @Olympics champion S Zoirov,'' the BFI tweeted.

Earlier in the tournament, Indian boxer Sakshi Choudhary (54kg) had lost her final spot in the Asian Championships after her rival, top-seeded Kazakh Dina Zholaman successfully challenged the narrow victory that the two-time youth world champion had clinched in the last-four stage.

The bout review system was introduced by the International Boxing Association (AIBA) in 2019. ''She is a bit upset but understands that the fight was very close. I told her that she is young and has to prepare for the 2024 Olympics. I was angry about how things panned out. Sakshi is much better now,'' Indian women's boxing's High Performance Director Raffaele Bergamasco told PTI.

The team manager or the head coach of the losing boxer gets 15 minutes after the decision is announced to submit their protest and complete the paperwork for it in the next 30 minutes.

Decisions with scores 5-0 or 4-1 are not reviewable under this system.

Each team is allowed up to two failed reviews. ''If the Technical Delegate determines, after consulting the Bout Review Jury, that the protest should be allowed to proceed, the bout will be reviewed by the Jury – the Observer, the Referee Evaluator and the Judge Evaluator,'' the AIBA had said.

In case of a protest claiming that an AIBA technical rule was violated by the referee, the aggrieved team has to specify the breach, the round in which it allegedly took place, and how it affected the final result.

The jury's decision must be unanimous and will be final.

