Left Menu

India seeks review of Panghal's loss in Asian Championships

India has sought a review of defending champion Amit Panghals 2-3 loss in the 52kg category finals of the Asian Boxing Championships here on Monday.Panghal l ost 2-3 to Uzbekistans Shakhobidin Zoirov.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 31-05-2021 21:29 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 21:29 IST
India seeks review of Panghal's loss in Asian Championships
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

India has sought a review of defending champion Amit Panghal's 2-3 loss in the 52kg category finals of the Asian Boxing Championships here on Monday.

Panghal l ost 2-3 to Uzbekistan's Shakhobidin Zoirov. ''The Boxing Federation of India tweeted that it is contesting the second round being awarded India has contested the R2 decision of the spilt verdict 2-3 and surprise loss of @Boxerpanghal in the finals of ASBC Asian Elite Boxing Championships in Dubai against reigning World & @Olympics champion S Zoirov,'' the BFI tweeted.

Earlier in the tournament, Indian boxer Sakshi Choudhary (54kg) had lost her final spot after her rival, top-seeded Kazakh Dina Zholaman successfully challenged the narrow victory that the two-time youth world champion had clinched in the last-four stage.

The bout review system was introduced by the International Boxing Association (AIBA) in 2019. The team manager or the head coach of the losing boxer gets 15 minutes after the decision is announced to submit their protest and complete the paperwork for it in the next 30 minutes.

Decisions with scores 5-0 or 4-1 are not reviewable under this system.

Each team is allowed up to two failed reviews. ''If the Technical Delegate determines, after consulting the Bout Review Jury, that the protest should be allowed to proceed, the bout will be reviewed by the Jury – the Observer, the Referee Evaluator and the Judge Evaluator,'' the AIBA had said.

In case of a protest claiming that an AIBA technical rule was violated by the referee, the aggrieved team has to specify the breach, the round in which it allegedly took place, and how it affected the final result.

The jury's decision must be unanimous and will be final.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
2
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
3
Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

 Greece
4
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021