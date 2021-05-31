Left Menu

French Open: Federer sails into second round

Swiss tennis maestro Roger Federer on Monday stormed into the second round of the ongoing French Open.

Swiss tennis maestro Roger Federer on Monday stormed into the second round of the ongoing French Open. Federer defeated Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin 6-2, 6-4, 6-3 in the first-round match played at Court Philippe-Chatrier.

The 39-year-old was seen at his best in the first set and he managed to easily win it 6-2, not giving his opponent any chance. Istomin put up a spirited performance in the second set and it saw him win four games, but Federer managed to hold his ground and he ended up winning the second set 6-4, and he was just one more set away from progressing to the second round.

Federer finally managed to win the match in the third set, and he walked away with a comfortable victory in straight sets. On Sunday, Dominic Thiem was knocked out of the French Open after he lost his first-round match against Pablo Andujar.

Andujar came from behind to erase a two-set deficit to upset the Austrian No.4 seed 4-6, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4. It was Thiem's first loss in the opening round of the French Open. Andujar, who is ranked 68 in the world, fought back from two sets down and it earned him the 150th tour-level match-win of his career. He had defeated Federer en route to the Geneva semi-finals two weeks ago. (ANI)

