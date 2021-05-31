Sarnobat, Bhaker shoot identical scores in pistol precision round

Left Menu

PTI | Osijek | Updated: 31-05-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 21:55 IST
  • Country:
  • Croatia

Rahi Sarnobat and Manu Bhaker, India's medal hopes in the women's 25m pistol event at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, shot identical precision round scores of 291 at the European Shooting Championship here on Monday. Participating in the Minimum Qualification Score (MQS) section of the event, Sarnobat and Bhaker's scores gave them top billing in the seven-strong field and was eighth-best overall among regular and MQS shooters. There were 55 regular teams which started.

Former world champion Olena Kostevych of Ukraine was leading the regulars field with a round of 296. The Rapid Fire round is yet to be played.

Also in the day, four Indians took part in the MQS section of round one of the 50m Rifle 3 Positions mixed team competitions. The team of Anjum Moudgil and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar logged a solid 875 out of 900 to top the three-team MQS section and place 19th overall. Anjum shot 438 out of 450 after 15 shots each in the 3 positions of kneeling, prone and standing, while Aishwary was a point behind with 437.

The second Indian team comprising of Sanjeev Rajput and Tejaswini Sawant ended 33rd overall with a tally of 862. Both shooters had scores of 431 each.

