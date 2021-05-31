Sports News Roundup: Diamondbacks win after 13 straight setbacks; Tennis-Sinner saves match point en route to French Open second round and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Portuguese PM responds to critics over Champions League fans

Portugal's government said on Monday authorities must learn from their mistakes after a decision to allow thousands of English soccer fans to party in the streets of Porto for Saturday's Champions League final prompted criticism from some lawmakers. "Every day, unfortunately, there are people who do not respect the rules, but that doesn't mean the rules are illegitimate," Prime Minister Antonio Costa told reporters, admitting the event "didn't go perfectly".

Tennis-Ruud awakening for Paire, but Frenchman the happiest of losers in Paris

Benoit Paire had been waiting to play in front of a proper crowd for several months, and even if the support of his home fans was not enough as he lost in the French Open first round, the Frenchman was the happiest at Roland Garros on Monday. With up to 1,000 fans allowed to watch on a sun-kissed court Simonne Mathieu, Paire fully enjoyed the loud cheers throughout, even if he was defeated 5-7 6-2 6-1 7-6(4) by Norwegian 15th seed Casper Ruud.

MLB roundup: Diamondbacks win after 13 straight setbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks' five-run rally in the sixth inning punctuated the end of their 13-game losing streak in a 9-2 win Sunday over the St. Louis Cardinals at Phoenix. Arizona's losing streak was one game shy of the franchise record in 2004 and was the longest in the major leagues since the Minnesota Twins lost 13 straight games in 2016. Arizona batted through the order in the sixth, tallying five runs on four hits and two St. Louis errors.

NBA-Irving blasts 'human zoo' environment at arenas after fan throws bottle

Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving said NBA arenas had become like "human zoos" after a fan was arrested for throwing a water bottle at the former Celtic guard on Sunday. Video posted on social media showed the bottle narrowly missed Irving, who scored 39 points in Game 4 as the Nets beat the Celtics 141-126 to take a 3-1 lead in their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.

Tennis-Sinner saves match point en route to French Open second round

Italian prospect Jannik Sinner saved a match point as he laboured to a 6-1 4-6 6-7(4) 7-5 6-4 victory against France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the first round of the French Open on Monday. The 19-year-old Sinner, who reached the quarter-finals on his Roland Garros debut last year, was 5-4 down in the fourth set when Herbert sent a backhand wide to give the world number 19 a lifeline.

NBA roundup: Chris Paul helps Suns even series with Lakers

Chris Paul collected 18 points and nine assists to lift the visiting Phoenix Suns to a 100-92 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday afternoon in Game 4 of their Western Conference first-round series. Devin Booker and Jae Crowder each scored 17 points and Deandre Ayton recorded 14 points and 17 rebounds for the Suns, who evened their best-of-seven series with Los Angeles at two wins apiece. The teams reconvene in Phoenix on Tuesday for Game 5.

NHL-Fans allowed in for Leafs v Canadiens decider despite stay-at-home order

Despite Ontario being in the midst of a stay-at-home order, Premier Doug Ford said on Monday 550 frontline workers fully vaccinated for COVID-19 will be allowed into Scotiabank Arena for Game Seven of the NHL playoff series between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens. The announcement is an about-face for the Ontario government which on Sunday indicated it would continue with strict health and safety protocols as the province emerges from a third wave of the pandemic.

Tennis-Federer dazzles on return to Grand Slam action

Roger Federer marked his return to the Grand Slam arena in dazzling fashion with a 6-2 6-4 6-3 first-round defeat of qualifier Denis Istomin at the French Open on Monday. The 39-year-old Swiss had not played a Grand Slam match since the 2020 Australian Open and had managed only one claycourt match in the build-up to Roland Garros.

Olympics-Japan considers asking Olympic fans for negative COVID tests, vaccinations - media

Japan is considering requiring fans attending the Tokyo Olympics to show negative COVID-19 test results or vaccination records, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Monday, as a new poll showed public opposition to the Games remained strong. Japan extended on Friday a state of emergency in Tokyo and other areas to June 20, and with the opening of the Games less than two months away, public confidence has been shaken by a fourth wave of coronavirus infections and a slow vaccination rollout.

Tennis-Fans presence could condition Djokovic's Olympics participation

World number one Novak Djokovic said on Monday that he might consider skipping the Tokyo Olympics if the competitions are played without spectators. Foreign spectators have already been banned and organisers are expected to make a decision next month on whether Japanese fans will be able to attend the Games, set to run between July 23 and Aug. 8., and under what conditions.

