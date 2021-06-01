Left Menu

Tennis-Mager caught out by Millman's surprise French Open withdrawal

Mager waited several minutes on court for Millman to show up while continuing his warm-up, and was visibly taken aback when German Peter Gojowczyk, the lucky loser from qualifying and Millman's replacement, walked out instead.

Australian John Millman's late withdrawal from his first-round clash with Italy's Gianluca Mager at the French Open led to comic scenes on Court 8 on Monday, thanks to a communications mix-up. Millman, who had never advanced beyond the first round in five previous outings in Paris, was struggling with a back injury and took a late decision to pull out of the tournament, but his opponent was not informed of his decision.

Mager waited several minutes on court for Millman to show up while continuing his warm-up, and was visibly taken aback when German Peter Gojowczyk, the lucky loser from qualifying and Millman's replacement, walked out instead. Mager eventually got over his surprise to beat Gojowczyk 6-2 3-6 6-4 7-5.

The Italian will next face compatriot and 18th seed Jannik Sinner.

