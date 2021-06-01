Left Menu

Tennis-Serena survives scare in French Open's first night match

American Serena Williams survived a scare in the first ever night session match at the French Open as she edged out Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu 7-6(6) 6-2 in the first round on Monday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-06-2021 02:35 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 02:35 IST
The flat atmosphere hardly helped the 39-year-old Williams who squandered a 5-2 lad in the first set against a tricky opponent who battled back to move into a tiebreaker. Begu then led 6-4 and Williams got lucky with a return that clipped the tape, before rattling off four points to win the opener with a drive volley -- producing a roar that echoed around the empty stands.

Williams, who has been stuck on 23 Grand Slam titles since 2017, was far more assured in the second set and managed to claim the win without further fuss.

