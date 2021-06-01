Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-Australia's softball squad arrives in Japan for pre-game training

Australia's softball squad arrived in Japan on Tuesday for a pre-Olympic training camp, as the majority of the Japanese public is opposed to holding the huge international event in a country where the COVID-19 vaccine rollout has been slow. The squad, the first national team to come to Japan for such training since the Games were postponed last year due to the pandemic, left Sydney on Monday for a 47-day camp in the central Japanese city of Ota, some 80 km (50 miles) northwest of Tokyo.

Brazil tapped to host Copa America as pandemic-hit Argentina withdraws

The Copa America will take place in Brazil next month, the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) said on Monday, although President Jair Bolsonaro's chief of staff said ongoing talks might not reach a formal conclusion until the next day. The surprise announcement, which would mean relocating the competition from one South American coronavirus hotspot to another, means the world's oldest international tournament could kick off as planned on June 13, with the final on July 10.

Tennis-Serena offers support to Osaka after French Open withdrawal

Serena Williams offered her support to Naomi Osaka on Monday after the Japanese player's decision to withdraw from the French Open in the wake of her boycott of press conferences. In a statement on Monday, Osaka said she did not want her stance to become a distraction and said that she had been dealing with mental health issues since 2018.

Tennis-Medvedev gets monkey off his back with first French Open win

Daniil Medvedev's first-ever victory at the French Open on Monday has banished any doubts the second seed may have had about his chances at the claycourt Grand Slam, filling him with confidence for the rest of the tournament. The Russian beat Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik 6-3 6-3 7-5 on Monday, to finally win his first match at Roland Garros on his fifth attempt.

PREVIEW-Tennis-Top seeds take centre stage on day three at Roland Garros

Defending champion Rafa Nadal and Serbia's Novak Djokovic headline day three of the French Open on Tuesday, with women's top seed Ash Barty also in first-round action at Roland Garros. Nadal, who is seeking a record-extending 14th title at his favourite Grand Slam, is seeded third this year and in the same half of the draw as top seed Djokovic.

Rallying-Dakar greats Peterhansel and Sainz join electric Audi for 2022

'Mr Dakar' Stephane Peterhansel and triple champion Carlos Sainz have joined Audi's bid to win the 2022 edition of the endurance rally with an electric prototype, the Volkswagen-owned manufacturer said on Monday. Frenchman Peterhansel, 55, has won the Dakar a record 14 times including this year. Spaniard Sainz, 59, triumphed in 2020 with both drivers recently competing for the X-Raid Mini JCW team.

NHL-Fans allowed in for Leafs v Canadiens decider despite stay-at-home order

Despite Ontario being in the midst of a stay-at-home order, Premier Doug Ford said on Monday 550 frontline workers fully vaccinated for COVID-19 will be allowed into Scotiabank Arena for Game Seven of the NHL playoff series between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens. The announcement is an about-face for the Ontario government which on Sunday indicated it would continue with strict health and safety protocols as the province emerges from a third wave of the pandemic.

Tennis-Muguruza and Andreescu fall as seeds tumble in first round in Paris

Former champion Garbine Muguruza suffered a first-round defeat as big names tumbled in the French Open first round on Monday. The Spaniard, who beat Serena Williams to win the title in 2016, was outplayed 6-1 6-4 by Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk.

Tennis-Serena survives scare in French Open's first night match

American Serena Williams survived a scare in the first ever night session match at the French Open as she edged out Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu 7-6(6) 6-2 in the first round on Monday. Organisers have introduced night matches under the Philippe Chatrier Court lights this year to provide some late drama for the fans but the match was played in an empty stadium because of a COVID-19 curfew in the French capital.

Tennis-Osaka withdraws from French Open in wake of row over media boycott

Japan's Naomi Osaka stunned the tennis world on Monday by withdrawing from the French Open after deciding to boycott post-match media duties, explaining she had been suffering from depression for almost three years. Osaka said in the build-up to the tournament that she would not attend the obligatory press conferences for players after matches, saying the questioning by journalists impacts her mental well-being.

