Left Menu

French Open: Serena Williams enters second round

American tennis star Serena Williams defeated Irina-Camelia Begu in the first round of the ongoing French Open on Monday.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 01-06-2021 08:25 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 08:25 IST
French Open: Serena Williams enters second round
Serena Williams (Image: Roland-Garros' Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

American tennis star Serena Williams defeated Irina-Camelia Begu in the first round of the ongoing French Open on Monday. The 23-time Grand Slam singles winner won her opening match of the tournament after beating Romanian tennis player 7-6 (6), 6-2.

Serena, the three-time champion in Paris, had come to the French Open after all with a less than perfect build-up, losing early in Rome and Parma but the star player managed to win her first game after surviving a scare. She had to convert five of her eight break points to walk out with flying colors.

"I'm happy that I was able to save those moments. Did not want to lose that first set. I wasn't thinking at that moment," Serena said in a virtual press conference after the match. "I was just thinking to get that ball out the air because I've been hitting some good swing volleys in practice," she added.

Swiss tennis maestro Roger Federer also stormed into the second round of the ongoing French Open on Monday. Federer defeated Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin 6-2, 6-4, 6-3 in the first-round match played at Court Philippe-Chatrier.

The 39-year-old was seen at his best in the first set and he managed to easily win it 6-2, not giving his opponent any chance. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

 Senegal
2
Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

 Cyprus
3
(Update: Launched) Realme X7 Max 5G price leaked hours ahead of official launch

(Update: Launched) Realme X7 Max 5G price leaked hours ahead of official lau...

 India
4
World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; Air France cancels flights as Russia withholds clearance and more

World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021